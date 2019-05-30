iCAN: Israel-Cannabis Announces Medical Cannabis Investments in Israel, US and South Africa

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iCAN: Israel-Cannabis, Israel's leading medical cannabis accelerator has recently made strategic investments in companies spanning three continents. The companies join iCAN's already robust portfolio in iCAN Incubate, iCAN's cannabis industry incubator which offers guidance and support for cannabis start-ups to successfully develop, produce and market products.

"The new members of iCAN Incubate are companies we strongly believe to have serious success potential and we are excited to invest in and partner with them," said Saul Kaye, iCAN's Founder and CEO.

In the United States, iCAN has invested in Vanguard Scientific, an Oregon based botanical and equipment provider of end-to-end solutions for integrated botanical extraction and equipment services.

"Extraction is the future of the cannabis industry and Vanguard Scientific's MIDAS XII extractor is just what the market needs," said Saul Kaye. "Not only does Vanguard allow its customers the capability to manufacture the highest quality oils and extracts routinely and efficiently, it customizes output. Importantly, the MIDAS XII extractor is out-of-the-box ready for EU-GMP validation, a vital element as Europe's cannabis industry is on the verge of explosion."

Israel has just recently allowed companies to export medical cannabis products and Isracann Biosciences, an Israeli based cannabis producer is targeting both an massively undersupplied Israeli domestic market and anticipates near-term expansion to major European markets where demand is fast growing. Focused on becoming the region's premier, low-cost cannabis producer, ISRACANN's three farms in Israel have cultivation licenses for total of 580,000 sq. ft.

"Isracann is the first enterprise scale farm-to-consumer cannabis project in Israel. With its excellent and experienced team, it will fulfill a real industry need at home in Israel and abroad. With our deep on-the-ground understanding of the Israeli industry, we are confident that our local investment in Isracann will yield significant profits," said Mr. Kaye.

Southern Sun Pharma, a cannabis company working throughout Sub-Saharan Africa, is iCAN's newest investment. Africa is positioned as a low cost-production hub with some of the leading strains in the world. The potential market for African cannabis products is immense throughout the African continent and beyond.

"CannaTech, iCAN's iconic international medical cannabis conference will be having its next event in Cape Town in November 2019. South Africa legalized the production and export of medical cannabis in 2017 and is expected to become a global frontrunner in the industry. The South African Supreme Court's legalization of cannabis for personal recreational use further propelled the country's entry into the market. With estimates that the cannabis and associated products market could be worth R27 billion by 2023, this immense potential has led to a boom in regional cannabis license application and investment," explained Kaye.

About iCAN

iCAN: Israel-Cannabis is building the Global Cannabis Ecosystem. iCAN is committed to accelerate Israel's CannaTechnology industry, capitalizing on Israeli innovation and a leading cannabis regulatory environment to bring premier products to market. iCAN is powered by CannaTech, the premier international cannabis summit held annually in Tel Aviv, and around the world, including London, Sydney, Hong Kong, Panama and Cape Town, South Africa in November 2019. For more information about iCAN and iCAN Incubate click here.

About Vanguard Scientific

Vanguard Scientific Systems is the premier provider of the equipment, systems and performance solutions servicing the botanical extraction industry today. Our mission is to deliver our customers the capability to manufacture the highest quality, most valued, oils, isolates and extracts routinely and cost effectively. Our service and support teams translate our customers' needs and knowledge into systems, performance and deliverables, optimizing their entire resource chain to the one goal of extraction profit maximization. To learn more about Vanguard Scientific visit their website.

About Isracann Biosciences

Isracann, Israel's first pure-play cannabis firm, is focused on becoming a premier, low-cost cannabis producer. Located in the cannabis research capital of the world, Isracann has relationships with the research, scientific and medical community to identify opportunities and develop pipeline of drugs and devices. The company is targeting an undersupplied domestic market and anticipates near-term expansion to major European marketplaces. To learn more about Isracann visit their website.

About Southern Sun Pharma

Southern Sun Pharma is an African cannabis company focused on cultivating, processing and distributing best-of-class strains and innovative related products in Africa and globally. Our vision is to build fully integrated cultivation, extraction, processing and product-manufacturing facilities at each of our locations across Sub-Saharan Africa, with a combination of outdoor greenhouses and controlled growing environments at each site. Capitalising on the transformational shift in the global cannabis industry, we combine international innovation with local execution and expertise on the African continent. Goodleaf, the retail and distribution arm of the company, is overseen by a team of veteran South African retailers who have successfully built brands from inception, growing them into major retail chains. Click here to learn more.

For further information contact Laura Kam, laura@kamgs.com, +972-54-806-8613.

