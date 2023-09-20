iCana launches Beamforming IC for 5G mmWave applications at EuMW 2023

News provided by

iCana Ltd

20 Sep, 2023, 03:00 ET

TAIPEI, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iCana Limited (iCana), the fabless semiconductor RF component supplier for wireless telecommunications, introduced its mmWave Beamforming IC ICAMB2629-A for n257 and n261 bands at European Microwave Week 2023 Booth #546C from September 19-21 in Berlin, Germany.

Continue Reading
Henrik Andersen, CMO of iCana, led the team to showcase the latest RF solutions at EuMW 2023.
Henrik Andersen, CMO of iCana, led the team to showcase the latest RF solutions at EuMW 2023.

The official launch of the Beamforming IC marks a milestone for iCana to disrupt the 5G mmWave infrastructure market by delivering a cost-effective solution with high performance. The ICAMB2629-A is a highly integrated Beamforming IC fabricated for 26.5 GHz to 29.5 GHz and comes in a compact, 90-pin 4.6 x 5.1 mm2 BGA-based package.

The Beamforming IC offers some unique key features:

  • Wide signal bandwidth up to 800 MHz with 8 channels, dual-polarization across 26.5 - 29.5 GHz for high data rate.
  • Great link stability with an average output power of 10 dBm per channel at 3% EVM, and a gain of 27 dB in both Transmit (Tx) and Receive mode (Rx).
  • Channel gain range of 7 dB with 0.5 dB step and common gain range of 20 dB with 1 dB step for high accuracy in amplitude
  • 6-bit phase resolution (5.6° phase step) and RMS phase error < 2° for industry-leading phase accuracy.
  • Built-in digital control circuitry and sensor platform monitoring temperature, RF power, and power consumption.
  • Pre-configured set of correction settings maximizing the performance of calibration and beam switching.

"5G mmWave infrastructure will require large volumes of beamforming ICs. The cost is essential to secure the deployment." said Henrik Andersen, iCana Chief Marketing Officer. "Our solution can accelerate the deployment of mmWave infrastructure and shape the future 5G. "

Availability
The ICAMB2629-A is now commercially available. Contact us at [email protected] for details and full datasheets.

About iCana
iCana is a fabless semiconductor component supplier specializing in design and manufacturing of RF components for wireless communication. iCana's primary markets are 5G NR FR1 and FR2 infrastructure together with automotive connectivity. By managing the end-to-end process from IC design through qualification and mass production, we are committed to providing unrivaled performance, quality and reliability. iCana is headquartered in Taiwan with additional R&D centers located in Belgium, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.icana-rf.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2215521/Group_photo_iCana_EuMW.jpg

SOURCE iCana Ltd

Also from this source

iCana lance un circuit intégré de formation de faisceau pour les applications 5G mmWave à l'EuMW 2023

iCana stellt Beamforming-IC für 5G mmWave-Anwendungen auf der EuMW 2023 vor

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.