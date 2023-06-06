ICANN Policy Forum to Convene in Washington, D.C.

News provided by

ICANN

06 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Stakeholders from around the world come together to shape policy that governs technical aspects of the Internet

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) will hold its 77th Public Meeting in Washington, D.C., from 12 to 15 June 2023. It is the first time in ICANN's 24-year history that it will host a Public Meeting in the U.S. capital.

Continue Reading

The ICANN77 Policy Forum will bring together stakeholders from around the world to discuss critical issues related to the management and evolution of the Internet's Domain Name System (DNS) and participate in bottom-up, consensus-driven policy-making that governs the technical aspects of the Internet. Through this multistakeholder model of governance, individuals representing noncommercial stakeholder groups, the technical community, civil society, academia, industry, and governments all play important roles in ensuring that the Internet remains secure, stable, and globally interoperable.

"We are thrilled to host ICANN77 in Washington, D.C., and provide a forum for the attendees to experience multistakeholderism in action," said ICANN Board Chair Tripti Sinha. "Through this model, the ICANN community is able to develop policies that ensure that the technical aspects of the Internet are governed in a manner that balances the interests of different stakeholders, from governments and businesses to civil society and technical experts."

The ICANN77 Policy Forum provides a platform for the ICANN community to advance its work and share insights and perspectives on the future of the Internet. The meeting will feature a range of sessions, workshops, and working groups focused on topics such as DNS security, policy development, digital inclusivity, and the expansion of the DNS. In addition, the meeting will provide opportunities for networking and engagement with other members of the community.

"ICANN's commitment to a single, open, and globally interoperable Internet has been critical in delivering greater accessibility and inclusivity," said Interim President and CEO Sally Costerton. "We look forward to continuing this important work with our community at ICANN77."

For more information about ICANN77, including registration, the schedule, and participation tools, please visit the meeting website at: https://meetings.icann.org/en/icann77.

About ICANN

ICANN's mission is to help ensure a stable, secure, and unified global Internet. To reach another person on the Internet, you need to type an address – a name or a number – into your computer or other device. That address must be unique so computers know where to find each other. ICANN helps coordinate and support these unique identifiers across the world. ICANN was formed in 1998 as a nonprofit public benefit corporation with a community of participants from all over the world.

SOURCE ICANN

Also from this source

Charting Towards a Multilingual and Inclusive Internet

Dia da UA: uma iniciativa global para promover uma Internet mais inclusiva e multilíngue

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.