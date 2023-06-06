ICANN Policy Forum to Convene in Washington, D.C.

Stakeholders from around the world come together to shape policy that governs technical aspects of the Internet

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) will hold its 77th Public Meeting in Washington, D.C., from 12 to 15 June 2023. It is the first time in ICANN's 24-year history that it will host a Public Meeting in the U.S. capital.

The ICANN77 Policy Forum will bring together stakeholders from around the world to discuss critical issues related to the management and evolution of the Internet's Domain Name System (DNS) and participate in bottom-up, consensus-driven policy-making that governs the technical aspects of the Internet. Through this multistakeholder model of governance, individuals representing noncommercial stakeholder groups, the technical community, civil society, academia, industry, and governments all play important roles in ensuring that the Internet remains secure, stable, and globally interoperable.

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names & Numbers will hold its 77th Public Meeting in Washington, D.C. (12-15 June) Tweet this

"We are thrilled to host ICANN77 in Washington, D.C., and provide a forum for the attendees to experience multistakeholderism in action," said ICANN Board Chair Tripti Sinha. "Through this model, the ICANN community is able to develop policies that ensure that the technical aspects of the Internet are governed in a manner that balances the interests of different stakeholders, from governments and businesses to civil society and technical experts."

The ICANN77 Policy Forum provides a platform for the ICANN community to advance its work and share insights and perspectives on the future of the Internet. The meeting will feature a range of sessions, workshops, and working groups focused on topics such as DNS security, policy development, digital inclusivity, and the expansion of the DNS. In addition, the meeting will provide opportunities for networking and engagement with other members of the community.

"ICANN's commitment to a single, open, and globally interoperable Internet has been critical in delivering greater accessibility and inclusivity," said Interim President and CEO Sally Costerton. "We look forward to continuing this important work with our community at ICANN77."

For more information about ICANN77, including registration, the schedule, and participation tools, please visit the meeting website at: https://meetings.icann.org/en/icann77 .

About ICANN

ICANN's mission is to help ensure a stable, secure, and unified global Internet. To reach another person on the Internet, you need to type an address – a name or a number – into your computer or other device. That address must be unique so computers know where to find each other. ICANN helps coordinate and support these unique identifiers across the world. ICANN was formed in 1998 as a nonprofit public benefit corporation with a community of participants from all over the world.

SOURCE ICANN