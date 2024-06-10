ICANN SELECTS NEXT PRESIDENT AND CEO

Internet industry veteran to helm the global nonprofit responsible for the Internet's unique identifiers systems

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) Board of Directors has selected Kurt Erik "Kurtis" Lindqvist as the next ICANN President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Lindqvist is an industry leader who brings more than 30 years of experience in the business development of Internet Service Providers and worldwide network carriers, and deep experience in the ICANN community. Lindqvist will officially assume the role on December 5, 2024.

Kurt Erik “Kurtis” Lindqvist

"I am delighted to welcome Kurtis to ICANN," said Tripti Sinha, Chair of the ICANN Board of Directors. "He is a well-respected, transformational leader who will propel ICANN into the future by evolving the organization, building even stronger partnerships within our industry, and championing ICANN's critical role in the multistakeholder model of Internet governance on the global stage."

Lindqvist has served as CEO of the London Internet Exchange (LINX) since 2019. His impressive track record includes serving as CEO of Netnod and advising governments on Internet governance, data retention and broadband policy. Lindqvist has been an active member of the Internet community for more than 20 years, serving on the Internet Architecture Board and as working group chair in RIPE and the Internet Engineering Task Force.

"Kurtis' vision, values and commitment to preserving a single, globally interoperable Internet align extraordinarily well with ICANN's goals and strategic plans," Sinha continued. "His extensive industry experience, as well as his exceptional leadership, political and technical skills will enable him to successfully collaborate with the staff, Board and ICANN community to fulfil ICANN's mission."

"I am thrilled to join ICANN at this pivotal time," said Lindqvist. "From the open architecture to the multistakeholder governance model, the Internet has enabled innovation and transformation of entire industries. Protecting and evolving this is something I care deeply about. ICANN, as part of the ecosystem, is at the core of the success of this model, together with the technologies that enable it. I look forward to working with staff and the Board to deliver on ICANN's mission."

Sally Costerton will continue to serve as Interim President and CEO until Lindqvist takes over in December. "Sally has provided leadership and continuity when we needed it most and ensured that we continued to deliver on our strategic initiatives," said Sinha "We are grateful to Sally and look forward to her continued contributions."

Lindqvist's' appointment concludes an extensive process that began with the establishment of a CEO Search Committee. The Committee conducted a global search resulting in a diverse and rich pool of 100 candidates representing more than 20 countries across North and South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. From this pool, 15 individuals were identified as part of a long list (four women and 11 men). Further evaluation resulted in a short list of seven individuals (three women and four men) who were interviewed by the CEO Search Committee. The Committee then narrowed the candidates to three finalists, two of whom the full Board interviewed. The Board unanimously selected Lindqvist during its meeting on June 8, 2024.

Sinha expressed her appreciation to the entire CEO Search Committee for their diligence and dedication, and to Committee Chair, Chris Chapman, for his leadership through the extensive and thorough search process that included unprecedented communitywide and stakeholder listening sessions prior to launching the search.

Lindqvist will continue to serve in his position at LINX until a successor is selected. When he assumes his new position on December 5, he will work closely with the Board and ICANN's executive team to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

Lindqvist will be based in ICANN's Geneva, Switzerland office and will spend significant time in ICANN's Los Angeles, California headquarters.

