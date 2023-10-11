iCap Investor Alert: Attorneys Investigating Potential Compensation Options for Investors

WASHINGTON , Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The investor lawyers at Rosca Scarlato LLC law firm are investigating potential claims for compensation on behalf of certain investors in iCap Equity, iCap Vault, iCap Pacific Northwest, iCap Northwest Fund, and certain other affiliated companies (together, "iCap"), following iCap's recent bankruptcy and Washington State securities regulators' cease-and-desist letter to iCap.

Investor rights attorney Alan Rosca and his colleagues have been in touch with iCap investors and reviewed a considerable number of case documents. They are preparing to take legal action and seek compensation on behalf of some of the iCap investors, from financial industry firms that employed investment advisors who recommended iCap to such investors. Investors interested to discuss their loss recovery options and individuals with knowledge of the facts surrounding the iCap securities offerings may contact the Rosca Scarlato attorneys.

iCap Files for Bankruptcy

Several months after iCap Equity suspended interest payments to its investors, iCap filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The bankruptcy records reveal, among others, that iCap's financial situation is "extremely distressed" and iCap's new leadership intends to pursue confirmation of a plan of liquidation.

Additionally, in August 2023, the Washington State Securities Division reportedly demanded iCap to cease and desist from selling unregistered securities. Court records further indicate that iCap has been the subject of multiple investor lawsuits.

What iCap Investors May Do

Investor rights attorneys Alan Rosca and Paul Scarlato have been investigating the iCap matter and are evaluating potential claims for compensation for some of the investors who invested in iCap through licensed investment professionals. They believe investor losses are likely to be substantial. Concerned iCap investors may contact attorneys Rosca or Scarlato for a free, no-obligation evaluation of their options at 888-998-0530, [email protected] or by leaving a message at the iCap Investor Alert webpage.

The Rosca Scarlato investor lawyers have substantial experience representing investors who lost money due to questionable investment recommendations or investment-related misconduct. They typically take cases on a contingency fee basis wherever permitted, advance all case expenses, and only get paid for their fees and expenses if and when they are successful.

Visit https://investorlawyers.org for more information about the Rosca Scarlato attorneys' background and admissions to practice law. This release may be deemed to include Attorney Advertising. There has been no finding of liability as to the allegations herein. © Rosca Scarlato 2023

