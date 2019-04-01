iCapital Network Inc. Expands at Empire State Realty Trust's One Grand Central Place

"With its in-building amenities, three on-site food options, and in-building access to Grand Central Terminal, One Grand Central Place is ideal for growing businesses," said Thomas P. Durels, Executive Vice President, Real Estate, for ESRT. "We are delighted to accommodate iCapital Network's expanding team and operations."

Lauren Crowley Corrinet, Alex Golod & Chris Hogan of CBRE, Inc. represented iCapital Network Inc. in the lease negotiations. Landlord representation was provided by Julie M. Christiano and Leslie Nadel of ESRT, along with William G. Cohen, Brittany Silver, and Jamie Jacobs of Newmark Knight Frank.

