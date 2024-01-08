iCardio.ai Partners with Major PACS UltraLinQ to Enhance Ultrasound Imaging Interpretation

News provided by

UltraLinQ

08 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks a significant milestone in the world of medical imaging and technology as iCardio.ai, a leading innovator in AI-driven ultrasound interpretation, announces a strategic partnership with UltraLinQ, a major PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication Systems) software provider.

Continue Reading
iCardio.ai Partners with Major PACS UltraLinQ to Enhance Ultrasound Imaging Interpretation
iCardio.ai Partners with Major PACS UltraLinQ to Enhance Ultrasound Imaging Interpretation

This collaboration is set to revolutionize the way ultrasound images are interpreted and distributed, combining iCardio.ai's cutting-edge automated AI tools with UltraLinQ's robust image viewer and advanced reporting platform. The partnership aims to deliver a substantial leap in quality, efficiency, accuracy, and speed in ultrasound image interpretation, benefiting healthcare providers and patients alike by leveraging the latest in artificial intelligence.

"We are thrilled to partner with UltraLinQ, a company that shares our vision for innovation and excellence in medical imaging," explains Joseph Sokol, CEO of iCardio.ai. "Together, we are setting a new standard for ultrasound interpretation and distribution, ensuring that healthcare providers have access to the most advanced tools available."

"UltraLinQ is committed to providing our users with the best possible solutions for image management, reporting, and distribution," said Theo Vouniseas, Chief Financial & Operations Officer of UltraLinQ. "By augmenting our system with iCardio.ai's AI tools, we are enhancing the value of our services and delivering on our promise of excellence. Our partnership with iCardio.ai will provide our users with advanced AI tools that can help assess quality of exams, automate workflows, and will assist them in providing the highest quality of healthcare to their patients."

This partnership is expected to have a profound impact on the cloud PACs and cardiology healthcare industry over the new few years by providing helpful insights into echo quality and efficiencies in evaluation and diagnosis. 

For more information on the UltraLinQ and iCardio.ai partnership, please visit www.ultralinq.com.

Media Contact
[email protected]

Company Contact
[email protected]

About iCardio.ai:
iCardio.ai is a Los Angeles-based company that develops machine learning and deep learning algorithms for the analysis of ultrasound applications, with a specific focus on transthoracic echo. Leveraging a database of over +200M images, iCardio.ai is bringing AI to echocardiography, and now to UltraLinQ.

About UltraLinQ:
At UltraLinQ, our mission transcends beyond conventional boundaries of a cloud PACs solution. We are redefining the future of cardiac care, pioneering an era where transformative capabilities of iCardio.ai's technology and UltraLinQ viewing and post-processing offerings coalesce. With billions of images stored and millions of exams processed on the UltraLinQ platform annually, this partnership will bring artificial intelligence to thousands of providers across the United States. Our vision is a world where AI and cardiology seamlessly integrate on a unified platform, offering unparalleled insights to users.

 

SOURCE UltraLinQ

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.