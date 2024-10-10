ICARO Media Group Announces 10-Year Contract with América Móvil's Claro Brasil

ICARO to Deliver Monetization for Claro Brazil with Over 87 Million Mobile Customers

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, Inc. an AI Technology Media company for Telecom / Mobile Operators and Media Broadcast Companies (TMT sector), in partnership with RioVerde, has entered into a 10-year contract with Claro Brasil, a mobile operator, entertainment, satellite-television, fixed, and broadband telecommunications operator owned by América Móvil (NYSE: AMX), the largest mobile operator in the LATAM market. CLARO is the largest telecom provider in LATAM, the second largest mobile operator in Brazil, and América Móvil's largest subsidiary.

This partnership will increase Claro's advertising revenue through its platforms and channels, leveraging Brazilian communication innovator RioVerde and ICARO Media Group. Claro's digital advertising inventory placement and monetization will feature a wide variety of digital advertising both on the internet, web portals and native app platforms as well as its existing pay-tv channels.

"We are extremely excited to announce that ICARO Media Group, RioVerde and América Móvil continue a history of best-of-class business partnership in advanced media technology and digital advertising in the largest market in LATAM with Claro Brazil," stated Paul Feller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ICARO Media Group.

"We are on a mission to generate monetizable value for our clients and partners, whether through inventory on our digital and OOH platforms in partnership with Rio Verde or on existing inventory and channels," said André Borges, President of ICARO Media Group, LATAM. "We are especially pleased to continue business with Claro and América Móvil."

About Claro

Claro is a subsidiary of América Móvil and is one of the largest multi-service operators in Brazil operating in more than 4,800 Brazilian municipalities and its networks provide services to approximately 98% of the population. Claro was recently chosen as the most innovative telecommunications company in Brazil by the 10th edition of the Valor Inovação 2024 Award and was ranked as the 4th most valuable brand in Brazil in the Kantar BrandZ 2024 study. It was also the most valuable brand among telecommunications companies. Claro offers integrated solutions for connectivity, entertainment, productivity and digital services in a truly convergent way, across multiple fixed and mobile platforms. Claro is a leader in pay TV, broadband and the fastest growing operator in mobile services. It also leads the corporate services segment, which includes offerings in cloud, telecom, IT and network and application security. The operator also has Claro 5G+ available in regions of all states and the Federal District.

About América Móvil:

América Móvil is a leading provider of telecommunication services. As of December 31, 2023, it had 310 million wireless subscribers and 83.8 million fixed revenue generating units in Latin America and Europe.

About ICARO™ Media Group, Inc.

ICARO™ empowers Global Telecoms, Media Companies and Broadcast Networks in Latin America, North America and Europe. Through both its SaaS platforms and AI-powered direct-to-consumer technology products, ICARO provides telecom and media broadcast companies with the ability to grow revenues, build audiences, and access turnkey solutions to stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace. Products include ICARO OTT (AVOD, SVOD, CTV and TVOD), TITAN AI (AI Generative News Studio, AI Publishing and Recommendation, and AI Event Notification System), ICARO Engagement Portals & Apps, and ICARO Ads. ICARO's platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with offices located in Santa Barbara, Toronto, Boca Raton, Mexico City, and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

About RioVerde OOH / Lift

RioVerde OOH brings to the advertising market its expertise accumulated over its 19 years of existence. We deliver innovative communication models and creative projects to our clients. We manage more than 40 thousand OOH assets across all 26 Brazilian states and generate approximately 7 Million weekly impressions in Portugal through Lift Media, with assets in a significant portion of elevators in the country.

The company is involved in all of its partners' processes, from monetization, traffic, to dealing with their customers. Therefore, today we have a vast portfolio, with large organizations in the national and international markets. For more information, please visit https://rioverdeooh.com.br/.

Contact:

[email protected]

347-620-9272

SOURCE ICARO Media Group, Inc.