iCARS Taps International Travel Tech Executive to Transform Company and Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- iCARS has named accomplished travel tech executive, Mike Remedios Ph.D., as President effective immediately. Launched in 2015, iCARS delivers intelligent transportation solutions through an advanced technology platform that connects discerning business travelers with a vast network of professionally licensed, luxury travel operators.

In his new role, Remedios will lead iCARS, including strategy, product and platform technology development, sales and marketing, finance, and operations.

"Mike has both the vision and unique experience to transform iCARS from a San Francisco start-up to a leader in global travel. We are fresh off a new round of funding and looking toward the future for what's next in the industry," said Gary Bauer, iCARS Founder and Chairman of the Board.

Mike has worked for some of the biggest names in travel and technology, including Expedia, Inc., the Travelocity Group, eBay, Inc., and Flye, Inc. He served as Global CIO of Lastminute.com and Travelocity, and Vice President of Expedia Technology Group. In those roles, he was responsible for all aspects of product and operations technology across various sub-brands and departments. As the Chief Technology Officer at WorldVentures Holdings, he oversaw all digital and technology programs during a period of massive expansion for the company, which resulted in 485% growth over three straight years.

As Founder and CEO of Flye, Inc., an IoT product company, Mike oversaw the creation, development and launch of the first high-tech intelligent loyalty and credit card device.

"I've always been drawn to companies primed for massive disruptive growth. The demand for safe, reliable, luxurious travel is strong, and I believe the market is under-served. We've only touched the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what future consumers will want from travel and ground transportation services," said Remedios. "Watch for big things from us in the months to come."

In his new role as President, Remedios will work with the iCARS' Board to launch the new platform, expand operator partnerships, develop new product offerings and grow market share. iCARS currently operates in over 550 cities around the world, through the most diverse network of more than 20,000 luxury vehicles.

About iCARS:

iCARS is the most intelligent and sophisticated, point-to-point global ground transportation network for discerning business travelers, offering both near-demand and future booking capabilities. The iCARS mobile platform enables corporate administrators, travel agents, and concierges the ability to book safe and reliable rides on behalf of their travelers, entirely managing their security, duty of care and quality obligations. Clients may also create their own private service network on the platform with a thoroughly vetted operator network of over 20,000 luxury vehicles across 550 major cities worldwide without the worry of surge pricing.

