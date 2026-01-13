Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada Expands Gambling Addiction Treatment Access for Clients Nationwide

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Icarus Behavioral Health announces the expansion of its gambling addiction treatment services to serve the Las Vegas community as well as address a burgeoning problem with gambling and betting nationwide, as access to comprehensive addiction care remains a critical need.

The expansion addresses the growing demand for specialized treatment programs designed specifically for those struggling with a gambling disorder .

Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada offers gambling treatment in an upscale setting

Las Vegas, known worldwide as a gaming entertainment destination, presents unique challenges for residents who develop problematic gambling behaviors. Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada recognizes that proximity to casinos and the normalization of gambling in daily life require treatment approaches tailored to the local environment.

"Our expanded services reflect our commitment to providing accessible, evidence-based care for one of the most underserved addiction populations," said a representative from Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada. "Gambling addiction often goes unrecognized and untreated, leading to devastating financial, emotional, and family consequences. We are dedicated to changing that reality for Las Vegas residents."

The enhanced treatment program incorporates cognitive behavioral therapy, individual counseling, group support sessions, and family therapy components. Treatment plans address the psychological, financial, and social dimensions of gambling disorder while helping clients develop practical strategies for managing triggers in a city where gambling is omnipresent.

The program also provides specialized support for co-occurring mental health conditions, which frequently accompany gambling addiction.

"As wagering options become more accessible , we are seeing more people and families looking for help sooner, but unsure where to start," said a spokesperson for Icarus Behavioral Health. "This expansion is about making that first step easier. We are increasing access to evidence-informed care that treats gambling addiction as a legitimate behavioral health condition, not a personal failure."

Their program offers confidential assessments and works with clients to develop personalized treatment plans that fit their schedules and circumstances.

The expansion includes extended hours to accommodate working professionals and increased staffing with addiction specialists trained in gambling-specific treatment modalities. Their programs accept various insurance plans and offer flexible payment options to ensure that cost does not become a barrier to recovery.

Problem gambling affects an estimated two to three percent of the adult population nationwide, with rates higher in gaming destinations like Las Vegas.

Warning signs include preoccupation with gambling, increasing bet amounts, unsuccessful attempts to stop, lying about gambling activities, and risking important relationships or opportunities due to gambling behavior.

Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada encourages anyone concerned about their own gambling or that of a loved one to reach out for a confidential consultation via phone at any time.

