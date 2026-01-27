Icarus Recovery Announces Its Albuquerque Detox Center Accepts Medicaid in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Icarus Recovery Center announced today the expansion of its medical detoxification services in Albuquerque, making evidence-based addiction treatment more accessible to New Mexico residents through enhanced insurance coverage options.

The expansion addresses a critical need in the region, where many residents seeking recovery from substance use disorders face financial barriers to accessing professional medical detox services.

Icarus accepts Turquoise Care and many forms of NM Medicaid for detox and treatment services

Icarus Recovery Center now works with Turquoise Care and many forms of NM Medicaid to cover detox and accommodate patients utilizing their existing health insurance benefits for medically supervised detoxification treatment.

Medical detoxification represents the essential first step in the recovery journey for individuals with physical dependence on alcohol or drugs. Under medical supervision, patients can safely withdraw from substances while receiving 24-hour monitoring, medication management, and support from licensed healthcare professionals. This reduces the serious health risks associated with unsupervised withdrawal and provides a stable foundation for ongoing treatment.

"Too many people postpone detox because they are unsure where to start or whether they can afford care," said a representative of Icarus Recovery Center. "By expanding medical detox access in Albuquerque and helping patients use their insurance benefits, we are making it simpler for individuals to take the first step toward recovery with clinical support in place."

The facility's expanded insurance acceptance allows more Albuquerque residents to access these critical services without the burden of prohibitive out-of-pocket costs. Icarus Recovery Center's admissions team assists prospective patients in verifying their insurance benefits and understanding their coverage, streamlining the path from crisis to care.

Beyond detoxification, Icarus Recovery Center offers comprehensive treatment programs designed to address the complex nature of addiction. Patients benefit from individualized care plans that may include therapy, counseling, medication-assisted treatment, and preparation for transition to ongoing recovery support. The center's integrated approach recognizes that successful long-term recovery extends beyond the initial detox phase.

The timing of this expansion reflects growing recognition that addiction is a treatable medical condition requiring professional intervention. Federal mental health parity laws and the Affordable Care Act have strengthened insurance coverage requirements for substance use disorder treatment, yet many people remain unaware of their benefits or uncertain about how to access them. Icarus Recovery Center's initiative removes this uncertainty by providing clear guidance and administrative support throughout the admissions process.

For New Mexico families affected by addiction, the expansion offers hope and practical assistance.

Loved ones searching for treatment options can contact Icarus Recovery Center to discuss available services and determine insurance eligibility and Medicaid coverage for treatment services .

The center maintains confidential admissions services and can often facilitate same-day or next-day admission for those in need of immediate care.

Icarus Recovery Center provides structured addiction treatment services for adults, supporting individuals through medically supervised detox and continued care planning. The organization focuses on safe stabilization, individualized treatment pathways, and practical support that helps patients and families access appropriate levels of care.

