ICASSP 2018 came to an end, China's new voice can not be underestimated

Through interactions with the audience, it has been estimated that about 38% of the participants came from Asia, occupying more than one-third of the seats. Compared with last year, the number of Chinese exhibitors has increased threefold. Besides Alibaba, Apple, Microsoft and other enterprises, Databaker Technology was also invited to attend this exhibition as a dark horse in the field of sound processing.

On the exhibition site, Databaker Technology's team showed the guests the massive and high-quality voice products created for many customers at home and abroad, and the fast and accurate automatic speech recognition capabilities and lifelike virtual voice attracted much attention at the exhibition site.

Databaker Technology also demonstrated its self-developed text to speech (TTS) evaluation system. By evaluating the defects and naturalness of text to speech, it can provide the complete scheme for the enterprise to realize the high quality synthesis system quickly. This system allows the front-end module of the text to speech system to reach an industry-leading level, so that the text to speech effect is closer to a real human voice.

At the same time, Databaker Technology also provides data processing services such as automatic speech recognition, text to speech, image recognition and human face-mapping, and text to speech technology solutions. Databaker Technology CEO Liu Bo said that it will increase investment in the field of recognition this year. In the future, Databaker Technology will continue to promote business intelligence, in addition to processing annotations more efficiently through artificial intelligence technology, while efforts will also be made to improve the accuracy of late synthesis through technical means.

At the same time, the conference also announced 11 new IEEE Fellows of the signal processing society, including three Chinese scholars, Yu Dong, Zhang Changshui and Zhou Tong.

On April 20, ICASSP 2018 came to an end. Enterprises, technology and scholars from China will win more attention for Chinese enterprises in the core technological system innovation and application innovation of artificial intelligence voice technology.

