ICAST Helping City of Aztec to go 100% Clean Energy

DENVER, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICAST (International Center for Appropriate and Sustainable Technology) is helping the City of Aztec, New Mexico, to develop a solar PV plus energy storage project to meet its entire daytime power needs.

Solar PV plus energy storage project site in Aztec, NM
Solar PV plus energy storage project site in Aztec, NM

The City of Aztec is using the opportunities created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to install a 2MW solar PV plus 4MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) project. Aztec selected ICAST to help it design and implement the project and help it access the BIL and IRA funds, monetize the investment tax credits, and access low-cost financing.

"We are honored to be able to help the citizens of Aztec reduce their energy costs while transitioning to clean energy," said Ravi Malhotra, Founder and President of ICAST.

Aztec is located in San Juan County, New Mexico, in the 4-corners region that has been heavily impacted due to the closure of a coal mine and a large coal-fired power plant. The project will:

  • reduce energy costs for Aztec's 6,000-plus residents,
  • decarbonize energy usage,
  • provide high-quality, sustainable jobs for the operation and maintenance of the project after the temporary construction jobs, and,
  • help the City of Aztec achieve some level of energy resiliency.

"We're thrilled," Denver B. DeWees, Director for the City of Aztec, Electric Department, "With all the new federal funds coming out, we have this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to participate in the clean energy transition. We're looking forward to this project increasing energy reliability and resiliency and reducing energy burdens for our residents."

About ICAST
ICAST (icastusa.org) is a 501c3 nonprofit with a long history of designing and launching programs that positively impact underserved communities. It administers demand-side management, demand response, Solar PV, weatherization, and other clean energy programs across the nation. Since its founding, ICAST has served over 124,000 low- and moderate-income households, and its work has created 2,091 sustainable jobs and cut $256M in lifetime utility costs.

About the City of Aztec
The City of Aztec is rich in history—an early trading post, Aztec became an established community in 1887. Unlike the rest of the Wild West, the earlier Anglo-settlers of Aztec were of agricultural and horticultural backgrounds. Now, it is best known for the Aztec Ruins National Monument (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), trophy fly-fishing, lake and river recreation, 300-plus natural sandstone arches, motor speedways, historically registered structures, festivals and celebrations, Pioneer Village and Museum, world-class mountain biking and the oldest living cottonwood tree in New Mexico.

CONTACT: Monica Paici, [email protected]

SOURCE iCAST

