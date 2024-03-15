ICBA Adds Four Jack Henry Solutions to Preferred Service Provider Program

Digital banking, payments, operations, and information security tools help community financial institutions innovate, differentiate and compete

MONETT, Mo., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced today the addition of Banno Business™, JHA SmartPay Remote Deposit Now (RDN), Synergy Document Management, and Centurion® Data Backup and Recovery™ to the Independent Community Bankers of America® (ICBA) Preferred Service Provider (PSP) program.

The solutions added to the ICBA program enable community banks to:

Offer modern digital banking experiences for small-to-medium sized businesses (Banno Business)

Simplify remote deposit capture (JHA SmartPay Remote Deposit Now)

Centralize data in a secure enterprise-wide knowledge management solution (Synergy)

Improve the disaster recovery process (Centurion Data Backup and Recovery)

"ICBA is proud to continue our affiliation with Jack Henry, a leading industry provider that understands and supports community banks," said Kevin Tweddle, senior executive vice president of ICBA Innovation. "The new tools help banks improve banking experiences for both retail and small-to-medium sized businesses, while boosting operational efficiencies and enhancing security."

Fairmont, West Virginia-based MVB Bank is a Jack Henry client and an ICBA member. The bank has leveraged Synergy to seamlessly access key data after an acquisition. "Having one centralized data source has helped us retrieve data easily, improving our operational efficiencies and allowing us to better serve our customers," said Jenifer Nadeem, Director of Enterprise Applications at MVB Bank. "We have also saved costs, reduced security risks, and simplified the audit process. Jack Henry has given us the confidence to navigate future acquisitions with speed and efficiency."

Jack Henry has been an ICBA Preferred Service Provider (PSP) for more than 15 years. Many Jack Henry digital banking, payments, lending, commercial banking, information security and technology, and operations solutions are included in the PSP program.

"Our work with ICBA equips community banks with the resources they need to stand out in a crowded marketplace and compete successfully to serve the evolving needs of today's customers," said Greg Adelson, president and chief operating officer at Jack Henry. "We value our relationship with ICBA and the opportunity to provide solutions that help strengthen connections between community banks and their customers."

The new additions to the ICBA Preferred Service program are available to all ICBA members.

