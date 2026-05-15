ICBA hosts its first global convening held in Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Council of Beverages Associations (ICBA) this week welcomed over 100 non-alcoholic beverage industry associations and company executives to Nairobi for the organization's first global convening held in Africa, formally acknowledging the launch of its new ICBA Africa regional group and recognizing the growing importance of African markets to the global beverage sector.

ICBA Africa Executive Director Iddah Asin (centre) with her Africa Steering Committee at the annual ICBA Conference held in Nairobi this week for the first time.

The high level of participation by representatives operating in more than 200 countries globally aligns with the beverage sector's long-term prioritization of growth and partnership in the region, as also demonstrated by the launch of ICBA Africa in August 2025.

Discussions focused on meeting consumers' needs, strengthening sectoral and multistakeholder collaboration, and advancing evidence-based approaches to shared policy challenges.

ICBA Africa Executive Director Iddah Asin commented:

"Africa's non-alcoholic beverage sector plays an important role in economic development – contributing more than $120 billion (Statista) to the continent's economies and supporting millions of jobs across agriculture, manufacturing, retail and distribution.

I am so proud to have welcomed colleagues to my hometown of Nairobi as we work to deepen our partnerships, highlight Africa's dynamic and unique beverage sector, and unlock opportunities for future growth."

Speaking in Nairobi, ICBA Executive Director Kate Loatman said:

"ICBA Africa expands ICBA's global and regional platforms for constructive dialogue across industry, policymakers and other stakeholders, to support inclusive, evidence-based and forward-looking policy outcomes. Our members' expertise can and must play a role in the development of whole-of-society solutions that deliver for consumers and communities."

About the International Council of Beverages Associations (ICBA): ICBA is an international nongovernmental organization established in 1995 that represents the interests of the worldwide non-alcoholic beverage industry. The members of ICBA include national and regional beverage associations, as well as international beverage companies that operate in more than 200 countries and territories and produce, distribute, and sell a variety of non-alcoholic sparkling and still beverages, including soft drinks, sports drinks, energy drinks, bottled waters, flavored and/or enhanced waters, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, 100% fruit or vegetable juices, nectars and juice drinks, and dairy-based beverages. ICBA Africa launched in August 2025 to reflect Africa's dynamic market potential and demonstrate the sector's continued, proactive commitment to strengthening collaboration within the sector.

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