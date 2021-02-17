ICC-ES Report Offers Savings When Innovative Concrete Reinforcement Is Specified

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Code Council Evaluation Service (ICC-ES) has published a report that allows engineers, architects and builders to easily implement Helix Steel's concrete reinforcement in residential slabs, foundations, footings, walls and pavements.

This latest report ensures that architects, ICF/residential contractors and ready mixers are able to reduce costs, work faster and create a better concrete product. The report was originally published in September 2020 and was updated in February 2021.

Helix® Micro Rebar™ is Helix Steel's one-inch twisted steel concrete reinforcement that increases concrete's strength and resilience, and eliminates or reduces the traditional reinforcement (rebar and mesh) required by building codes. Thousands of the reinforcement pieces are added at a ready-mix plant or onsite directly to the concrete mix, reducing costs and increasing time. Since 2003, Helix® Micro Rebar™ has been used in more than 12,000 homes and thousands of businesses in applications ranging from concrete slabs and foundations to tunnels and bridges.

There are a number of important highlights in ESR-3949:

The prescriptive design tables eliminate the need for engineered designs for footings and foundation walls. Builders, engineers and architects can now simply refer to the design tables to determine the required Helix ® Micro Rebar ™ reinforcement dosage to replace traditional rebar.

Micro Rebar reinforcement dosage to replace traditional rebar. This revised report includes pavement in addition to slabs, foundations, footings and walls. The pavement design approach is in accordance with ACI 330-08 Guide for the Design and Construction of Parking Lots.

The report demonstrates compliance under the 2018 IBC and IRC.

Helix® Micro Rebar™ reinforcement is now fully code approved in Abu Dhabi through the 2013 Abu Dhabi Building Code.

The technical report would not be possible without all of the proven field experience Helix Steel has demonstrated over 18 years, in addition to laboratory testing. The ICC-ES requires public information, peer review, independent data and multiple factory audits to develop and maintain its reports.

The complete report can be downloaded from Helix Steel's website here: https://www.helixsteel.com/pdfs/Helix-Steel-ICC-ES-Evaluation-Report-ESR-3949.pdf

"We are really excited to have worked with ICC-ES to make Helix® Micro Rebar™ reinforcement even more accessible to the residential construction community," says Luke Pinkerton, president of Helix Steel. "This report truly solidifies Helix Steel as an American manufacturing company that is committed to innovation and leadership in providing safe, more efficient and sustainable options to the concrete industry."

Learn more about this ICC-ES report, Helix Steel, Helix® Micro Rebar™ reinforcement and Helix Steel's commitment to quality visit www.HelixSteel.com .

See attached Helix® Micro Rebar™ dosage table, included in ESR-3949.

