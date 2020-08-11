ICC Holdings, Inc. Reports 2020 Second Quarter and Six Months Results

ROCK ISLAND, Ill., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCH) (the Company), parent company of Illinois Casualty Company, a regional, multi-line property and casualty insurance company focusing exclusively on the food and beverage industry, today reported preliminary, unaudited results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020.

SECOND QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 – FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net earnings totaled $782,000 or $0.26 per share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared to net earnings of $442,000, or $0.15 per share, for the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported a net loss of $1,191,000, or $0.39 per share, compared to net earnings of $731,000, or $0.24 per share, for the same period in 2019. Additionally, book value per share increased 8.1% to $20.35 at June 30, 2020, from $18.83 at June 30, 2019.

Direct premiums written decreased by $1,873,000, or 11.2%, to $14,912,000 for the second quarter of 2020 from $16,785,000 for the same period in 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, direct premiums written decreased by $2,338,000, or 7.3%, to $29,706,000 from $32,044,000 for the same period in 2019. Net premiums earned decreased by 13.1% to $11,375,000 for the second quarter of 2020, from $13,094,000 for the same period in 2019. Net premiums earned decreased by 4.5% to $24,389,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, from $25,540,000 for the same period in 2019.

For the second quarter of 2020, the Company ceded to reinsurers $3,167,000 of earned premiums, compared to $2,425,000 of earned premiums for the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company ceded earned premiums of $5,561,000, compared to $5,273,000 for the same period in 2019.

Net realized investment losses net of other-than-temporary impairment losses were $439,000 for the second quarter of 2020, compared to gains of $647,000 for the same period in 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net realized investment losses net of other-than-temporary impairment losses was $343,000, compared to gains of $600,000 for the same period in 2019.

Net investment income increased by $109,000, or 13.6%, to $909,000 for the second quarter of 2020, as compared to $800,000 for the same period in 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net investment income increased $148,000, or 9.3%, to $1,744,000, from $1,596,000 for the same period in 2019.

Losses and settlement expenses increased by $307,000, or 3.4%, to $9,208,000 for the second quarter of 2020, from $8,901,000 for the same period in 2019. Losses and settlement expenses decreased by $1,457,000, or 7.9%, to $17,051,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, from $18,508,000 for the same period in 2019. The primary driver for the year-to-date decrease in claims was insureds' business closures during the first and second quarters as a result of COVID-19 stay-at-home state mandates. As of June 30, 2020, the Company has received 1,258 claims for business interruption related to COVID-19. Based on policy language and recent court cases with favorable outcomes for insurers, the Company does not anticipate that coverage will be triggered for these property claims requiring any loss payments.

Policy acquisition costs and other operating expenses decreased by $705,000, or 14.2%, to $4,254,000 for the second quarter of 2020 from $4,959,000 for the same period in 2019. Policy acquisition costs and other operating expenses decreased by $790,000, or 8.1% to $9,019,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, from $9,809,000 for the same period in 2019.

Total assets increased by 15.6% from $163,004,000 at December 31, 2019 to $188,428,000 at June 30, 2020. Our investment portfolio, which consists of fixed income securities, common stocks, preferred stock, property held for investment, and other invested assets, increased by 6.0% from $111,768,000 at December 31, 2019, to $118,458,000 at June 30, 2020.

SECOND QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 – FINANCIAL RATIOS

The Company's losses and settlement expense ratio (defined as losses and settlement expenses divided by net premiums earned) was 80.9% and 69.9% in the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, compared with 68.0% and 72.5% in the same periods of 2019, respectively.

The expense ratio (defined as the amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs and underwriting and administrative expenses divided by net premiums earned) was 37.4% and 37.0% in the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, compared to 37.9% and 38.4% in the same periods of 2019, respectively.

The Company's GAAP combined ratio (defined as the sum of the losses and settlement expense ratio and the expense ratio) was 118.3% and 106.9% in the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, compared to 105.8% and 110.9% in the same periods of 2019, respectively.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"The economic disruption caused by COVID-19 continued, along with the new challenge of civil unrest in many insured metropolitan areas. Widespread stay-at-home mandates in the second quarter further depressed written premium. In order to meet customer needs, the Company modified pricing basis for sales and payroll to provide relief to our customers and properly match premium with the new reduced liability exposure. Regarding business interruption claims resulting from the COVID-19 related shutdowns, our policies do have a virus exclusion. As is the industry standard, the policy requires direct physical damage to property as a cause of loss for coverage to be triggered.

"Unfortunately, civil unrest and rioting events occurring in our Illinois and Minnesota markets created a significant property loss event, with a pretax, pre-reinsurance cost of over $10 million. However, the Company's reinsurance program reduced the net cost to approximately $3 million. That event is the driver of year-to-date net loss. On a positive note, investment markets rebounded in the second quarter as our fixed income and equity portfolios recorded strong unrealized gains for the three months ended June 30, 2020. In order to ensure positive cash flow, the Company added an additional $4 million low-interest FHLB loan in addition to $1.6 million borrowed under the CARES act.

"Despite the second quarter's unfavorable loss ratio movement, the first quarter's positive momentum partially offset this quarter's loss experience to generate a year-to-date loss ratio of 69.9%, 2.6 points lower than 2019's first six months. In addition, even with the riot-related property losses, we ended the second quarter with a 106.9% combined ratio, which was 4.0 points lower than the same period in 2019. The year-over-year combined ratio improvement points to an effective 2020 reinsurance program, as well as lower underwriting expenses commensurate with lower written premiums in the second quarter.

"The Company's commitment to geographic expansion and its focused efforts in the second quarter have positioned the Company to sell its first policy in Arizona effective August 1, 2020, ahead of our original April 2021 entry date. Such focused efforts will continue to positively serve the Company's plans for future growth within the food and beverage industry," stated Arron Sutherland, President and Chief Executive Officer.

ICC Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

















As of



June 30,

December 31,



2020

2019



(Unaudited)





Assets











Investments and cash:











Fixed maturity securities (cost or amortized cost - $91,837,051 at











6/30/2020 and $88,348,415 at 12/31/2019)

$ 97,872,904

$ 92,087,572 Common stocks at fair value



11,702,141



14,448,773 Preferred stocks at fair value



1,555,041



— Other invested assets



1,779,572



877,900 Property held for investment, at cost, net of accumulated depreciation of $400,755 at 6/30/2020 and $332,218 at 12/31/2019



5,547,594



4,353,713 Cash and cash equivalents



13,028,212



6,626,585 Total investments and cash



131,485,464



118,394,543 Accrued investment income



680,468



646,504 Premiums and reinsurance balances receivable, net of allowances for uncollectible amounts of $100,000 at 6/30/2020 and 12/31/2019



25,071,888



22,368,526 Ceded unearned premiums



855,067



822,818 Reinsurance balances recoverable on unpaid losses and settlement expenses, net of allowances for uncollectible amounts of $0 at 6/30/2020 and 12/31/2019



19,462,599



11,036,170 Federal income taxes



378,058



192,559 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net



5,486,019



5,269,256 Property and equipment, at cost, net of accumulated depreciation of $5,818,924 at 6/30/2020 and $5,619,706 at 12/31/2019



2,928,196



3,033,348 Other assets



2,079,915



1,239,794 Total assets

$ 188,427,674

$ 163,003,518 Liabilities and Equity











Liabilities:











Unpaid losses and settlement expenses

$ 66,415,119

$ 56,838,307 Unearned premiums



30,213,110



30,392,817 Reinsurance balances payable



1,399,861



374,998 Corporate debt



15,100,173



3,475,088 Accrued expenses



3,117,682



4,216,988 Income taxes - deferred



375,766



39,213 Other liabilities



4,637,178



1,324,273 Total liabilities



121,258,889



96,661,684 Equity:











Common stock1



35,000



35,000 Treasury stock, at cost2



(3,019,154)



(3,146,576) Additional paid-in capital



32,663,641



32,703,209 Accumulated other comprehensive earnings, net of tax



4,767,819



2,953,936 Retained earnings



35,417,419



36,608,750 Less: Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan shares at cost3



(2,695,940)



(2,812,485) Total equity



67,168,785



66,341,834 Total liabilities and equity

$ 188,427,674

$ 163,003,518



1Par value $0.01; authorized: 2020 – 10,000,000 shares and 2019 – 10,000,000 shares; issued: 2020 – 3,500,000 shares and 2019 – 3,500,000 shares; outstanding: 2020 – 3,032,686 and 2019 – 3,014,941 shares. 22020 – 197,720 shares and 2019 – 203,811 shares 32020 – 269,594 shares and 2019 – 281,248 shares

ICC Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings and Comprehensive Earnings (Unaudited)

















For the Three-Months Ended



June 30,



2020

2019 Net premiums earned

$ 11,374,746

$ 13,094,222 Net investment income



908,550



800,130 Net realized investment (losses) gains



(438,619)



647,068 Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities



2,709,763



(116,691) Other income



69,069



122,812 Consolidated revenues



14,623,509



14,547,541 Losses and settlement expenses



9,208,484



8,900,732 Policy acquisition costs and other operating expenses



4,254,266



4,958,594 Interest expense on debt



56,721



31,881 General corporate expenses



125,335



137,290 Total expenses



13,644,806



14,028,497 Earnings before income taxes



978,703



519,044 Total income tax expense



196,738



76,953 Net earnings

$ 781,965

$ 442,091













Other comprehensive earnings, net of tax



3,524,729



1,245,804 Comprehensive earnings

$ 4,306,694

$ 1,687,895













Earnings per share:











Basic:











Basic net earnings per share

$ 0.26

$ 0.15 Diluted:











Diluted net earnings per share

$ 0.26

$ 0.15













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:











Basic



3,029,693



3,007,685 Diluted



3,036,116



3,010,712

ICC Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings and Comprehensive Earnings (Unaudited)

















For the Six-Months Ended



June 30,



2020

2019 Net premiums earned

$ 24,388,735

$ 25,540,136 Net investment income



1,743,950



1,595,503 Net realized investment (losses) gains



(342,987)



599,642 Net unrealized (losses) gains on equity securities



(979,584)



1,723,727 Other income



119,267



68,925 Consolidated revenues



24,929,381



29,527,933 Losses and settlement expenses



17,050,566



18,508,022 Policy acquisition costs and other operating expenses



9,019,240



9,808,780 Interest expense on debt



92,049



63,895 General corporate expenses



299,756



280,451 Total expenses



26,461,611



28,661,148 (Loss) earnings before income taxes



(1,532,230)



866,785 Total income tax (benefit) expense



(340,899)



135,946 Net (loss) earnings

$ (1,191,331)

$ 730,839













Other comprehensive earnings, net of tax



1,813,883



2,720,013 Comprehensive earnings

$ 622,552

$ 3,450,852













Earnings per share:











Basic:











Basic net (loss) earnings per share

$ (0.39)

$ 0.24 Diluted:











Diluted net (loss) earnings per share

$ (0.39)

$ 0.24













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:











Basic



3,019,788



3,001,713 Diluted



3,026,210



3,004,739

