ICC Holdings, Inc. Reports 2023 Second Quarter and Six Months Results

SECOND QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023– FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net earnings totaled $586,000, or $0.20 per share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss of $4,129,000, or $1.35 per share, for the second quarter of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company reported net earnings of $2,165,000, or $0.74 per share, compared to a net loss of $4,289,000, or $1.40 per share, for the same period in 2022. The change in earnings for both was driven by continued improvement in underwriting income and positive changes in net unrealized gains and losses on equity securities. Book value per share increased to $20.19 at June 30, 2023, from $19.16 at December 31, 2022. This increase in book value is due to net income and the positive changes in market value of our fixed income holdings.

Direct premiums written increased by $2,361,000, or 11.1%, to $23,590,000 for the second quarter of 2023 from $21,229,000 for the same period in 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, direct premiums written increased by $3,609,000, or 8.8%, to $44,404,000 compared to $40,795,000 for the same period in 2022. The growth for both periods is due to rate increases. Net premiums earned increased by $1,469,000, or 8.6%, to $18,494,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from $17,025,000 for the same period in 2022. Net premiums earned increased by $3,254,000, or 9.8%, to $36,295,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, from $33,041,000 for the same period in 2022. The increase in net premiums earned is driven by the increased premium writings in 2023 and the latter half of 2022.

For the second quarter of 2023, the Company ceded to reinsurers $2,704,000 of earned premiums, compared to $2,233,000 of earned premiums for the second quarter of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company ceded earned premiums of $5,188,000, compared to $4,523,000 for the same period in 2022. This increase is a result of increased direct earned premiums.

Net investment income increased by $295,000, or 31.0%, to $1,247,000 for the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $952,000 for the same period in 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net investment income increased by $587,000, or 31.4%, to $2,456,000 from $1,869,000 for the same period in 2022. The increase is the result of both an increase in the interest rates earned on the investments in our portfolio and an increase in the overall size of our investment holdings.

Net unrealized gains and losses on equity securities increased $4,507,000 year over year to $702,000 in gains for the second quarter of 2023, compared to losses of $3,805,000 for the same period in 2022. Net unrealized gains and losses on equity securities increased $6,438,000 year over year to $1,341,000 in gains as of June 30, 2023, compared to a loss of $5,097,000 as of June 30, 2022.

Losses and settlement expenses decreased by $1,595,000, or 11.6%, to $12,214,000 for the second quarter of 2023, from $13,809,000 for the same period in 2022. Losses and settlement expenses decreased by $742,000, or 3.1%, to $23,262,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, from $24,004,000 for the same period in 2022. This decrease is due to elevated 2022 losses from fire and altercation claims.

Policy acquisition costs and other operating expenses increased by $1,442,000, or 24.0%, to $7,445,000 for the second quarter of 2023, from $6,003,000 for the same period in 2022. Policy acquisition costs and other operating expenses increased by $2,019,000, or 17.1%, to $13,794,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, from $11,775,000 for the same period in 2022. The increase was due to increases in salaries and contingent commission expense stemming from business growth.

Total assets increased by $13,130,000, or 6.8%, from $192,162,000 on December 31, 2022, to $205,292,000 on June 30, 2023. The investment portfolio, which consists of fixed income securities, common stocks, preferred stocks, property held for investment, and other invested assets, increased by $9,175,000, or 7.2%, from $127,325,000 on December 31, 2022, to $136,500,000 on June 30, 2023. This increase was due to purchases of fixed maturity securities and other invested assets.

Total equity increased by $2,913,000, or 4.8%, from $60,441,000 as of December 31, 2022 to $63,354,000 as of June 30, 2023. The main driver of this increase was improved net income and the positive changes in market value of our fixed income holdings.

SECOND QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2023– FINANCIAL RATIOS

The Company's losses and settlement expense ratio (defined as losses and settlement expenses divided by net premiums earned) was 66.0% and 64.1% for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with 81.1% and 72.6% for the same periods in 2022.

The expense ratio (defined as the amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs and underwriting and administrative expenses divided by net premiums earned) was 40.3% and 38.0% for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 35.3% and 35.6% for the same periods in 2022.

The Company's GAAP combined ratio (defined as the sum of the losses and settlement expense ratio and the expense ratio) was 106.3% and 102.1% for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 116.4% and 108.2% for the same periods in 2022.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"I'm pleased to announce that our June 30, 2023,combined ratio improved both quarter-to-date and year-to-date. We continue to lower exposure to higher risk classes of business. Specific strategies have included reduced limits, increased pricing, and coverage language changes. In addition, we have targeted historically underperforming territories, improved risk quality, targeted rate changes, and upgraded our agency distribution network in those geographies.

"In addition to improving underwriting conditions, the Company continues to enjoy favorable investment market returns. Our investment income has continued to grow at a double-digit rate as a result of the Fed's continued interest rate moves. Furthermore, our equity portfolio continues to see significant improvement from last year.

"We remain bullish on our outlook both for 2023 and beyond," stated Arron Sutherland, President and Chief Executive Officer.

ABOUT ICC HOLDINGS, INC.

ICC Holdings, Inc. is a vertically integrated company created to facilitate the growth, expansion, and diversification of its subsidiaries to maximize value to its stakeholders. The group of companies consolidated under ICC Holdings, Inc. engages in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including property and casualty insurance, real estate, and information technology.

The Company's common shares trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "ICCH". For more information about ICC Holdings, visit http://ir.iccholdingsinc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release, and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, or the Reform Act, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's, plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements identified by words such as "believe," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will," and similar expressions. All statements addressing operating performance, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including statements relating to revenue and profit growth; future responses to and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including their effects on claims activity and the business operations of the Company and of our current and potential customers; new theories of liability; judicial, legislative, regulatory and other governmental developments, including, but not limited to, liability related to business interruption claims related to COVID-19; litigation tactics and developments; product and segment expansion; regulatory approval in connection with expansion; downturns and volatility in global economies and equity and credit markets, including as a result of inflation and supply chain disruptions and continued labor shortages; interest rates and changes in rates could adversely affect the Company's business and profitability; and market share, as well as statements expressing optimism or pessimism about future operating results, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Reform Act. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events and operating performance, and are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Although the Company does not make forward-looking statements unless it believes it has a reasonable basis for doing so, the Company cannot guarantee their accuracy. The foregoing factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. For a list of other factors which could affect the Company's results, see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, "Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," including "Forward-Looking Information," set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. No undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements.

ICC Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets











As of





June 30,



December 31,





2023



2022





(Unaudited)









Assets:















Investments and cash:















Fixed maturity securities (amortized cost of $109,091,632 at 6/30/2023 and $104,580,681 at 12/31/2022)

$ 98,953,186



$ 93,388,971

Common stocks at fair value



20,963,949





20,438,907

Preferred stocks at fair value



2,799,819





2,772,605

Other invested assets



8,051,118





4,722,137

Property held for investment, at cost, net of accumulated depreciation of $609,929 at 6/30/2023 and $609,282 at 12/31/2022



5,732,339





6,002,233

Cash and cash equivalents



3,534,468





3,139,986

Total investments and cash



140,034,879





130,464,839

Accrued investment income



856,953





791,812

Premiums and reinsurance balances receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $50,000 at 6/30/2023 and $50,000 at 12/31/2022



33,097,154





31,270,460

Ceded unearned premiums



754,514





947,851

Reinsurance balances recoverable on unpaid losses and settlement expenses, net of allowances for credit losses of $101,000 at 6/30/2023 and $0 at 12/31/2022



14,501,900





13,610,295

Federal income taxes



3,202,556





3,318,730

Deferred policy acquisition costs, net



8,082,500





7,167,036

Property and equipment, at cost, net of accumulated depreciation of $6,802,079 at 6/30/2023 and $6,590,602 at 12/31/2022



3,329,784





3,313,719

Other Assets, net of allowances for credit losses of $53,000 at 6/30/2023 and $0 at 12/31/2022



1,431,491





1,277,469

Total assets

$ 205,291,731



$ 192,162,211



















Liabilities:















Unpaid losses and settlement expenses

$ 76,584,383



$ 67,614,063

Unearned premiums



43,523,072





40,527,182

Reinsurance balances payable



639,215





1,405,337

Corporate debt



15,000,000





15,000,000

Accrued expenses



5,026,129





6,072,020

Other liabilities



1,164,892





1,102,678

Total liabilities



141,937,691





131,721,280



















Equity:















Common stock1



35,000





35,000

Treasury stock, at cost2



(5,572,098)





(5,463,535)

Additional paid-in capital



33,141,277





33,119,125

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net of tax



(8,009,493)





(8,841,517)

Retained earnings



45,752,507





43,701,233

Less: Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan shares at cost3



(1,993,153)





(2,109,375)

Total equity



63,354,040





60,440,931

Total liabilities and equity

$ 205,291,731



$ 192,162,211





















1 Par value $0.01; authorized: 2023 – 10,000,000 shares and 2022 – 10,000,000 shares; issued: 2023 – 3,500,000 shares and 2022 – 3,500,000 shares; outstanding: 2023 – 3,137,228 and 2022 – 3,153,741 shares 2 2023 – 362,772 shares and 2022 – 346,259 shares 3 2023 – 199,313 shares and 2022 – 210,935 shares

ICC Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings and Comprehensive Earnings (Unaudited)











For the Three-Months Ended





June 30,





2023



2022

Net premiums earned

$ 18,494,053



$ 17,024,642

Net investment income



1,246,759





952,189

Net realized investment gains



144,012





536,809

Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities



702,014





(3,804,511)

Other income



63,878





88,226

Consolidated revenues



20,650,716





14,797,355

Losses and settlement expenses



12,214,486





13,808,605

Policy acquisition costs and other operating expenses



7,444,806





6,002,808

Interest expense on debt



45,904





42,241

General corporate expenses



202,537





184,503

Total expenses



19,907,733





20,038,157

Earnings (loss) before income taxes



742,983





(5,240,802)

Income tax expense (benefit):















Current



226,581





(154,212)

Deferred



(70,087)





(957,823)

Total income tax expense (benefit)



156,494





(1,112,035)

Net earnings (loss)

$ 586,489



$ (4,128,767)



















Earnings per share:















Basic:















Basic net earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.20



$ (1.35)

Diluted:















Diluted net earnings (loss) per share



0.20



$ (1.34)



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:















Basic



2,941,856





3,069,430

Diluted



2,969,288





3,082,000







For the Six-Months Ended





June 30,





2023



2022

Net premiums earned

$ 36,295,350



$ 33,041,319

Net investment income



2,456,174





1,869,270

Net realized investment gains



68,447





744,394

Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities



1,341,432





(5,097,203)

Other income



109,714





247,657

Consolidated revenues



40,271,117





30,805,437

Losses and settlement expenses



23,262,167





24,003,806

Policy acquisition costs and other operating expenses



13,794,387





11,775,208

Interest expense on debt



91,304





103,252

General corporate expenses



396,211





373,918

Total expenses



37,544,069





36,256,184

Earnings (loss) before income taxes



2,727,048





(5,450,747)

Total income tax expense (benefit)



562,014





(1,161,840)

Net earnings (loss)

$ 2,165,034



$ (4,288,907)



















Earnings per share:















Basic:















Basic net earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.74



$ (1.40)

Diluted:















Diluted net earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.73



$ (1.40)



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:















Basic



2,942,543





3,061,119

Diluted



2,969,975





3,073,689





















