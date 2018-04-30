ICC Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

Net earnings totaled $676,000 or $0.21 per share for the first quarter of 2018, compared to net earnings of $849,000 or $0.27 per share for the first quarter of 2017.

Direct premium written grew by $1,799,000, or 14.3%, to $14,388,000 for the first quarter of 2018 from $12,589,000 for the same period in 2017. Net premiums earned grew by 4.2% to $11,297,000 for the first quarter of 2018 from $10,838,000 for the same period in 2017.

For the first quarter of 2018, the Company ceded to reinsurers $2,248,000 of earned premiums, compared to $2,004,000 of earned premiums for the first quarter of 2017.

Net realized investment gains were $1,102,000 compared to net realized investment gains of $445,000 for the first quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively. These increases were a result of the Company liquidating common stock securities as a result of changing equity managers during the first quarter of 2018. The Company's previous equity manager had an ETF focus which required the Company to sell its holdings during the first quarter of 2018 to allow the new equity manager to implement their investing strategy.

Net investment income increased by $231,000, or 48.9%, during the first quarter of 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017. The growth in net investment income is primarily from the increase in the available for sale securities.

Losses and settlement expenses increased by $1,397,000, or 21.2%, to $7,996,000 for the first quarter of 2018, from $6,599,000 for the same period in 2017. The increase in losses and settlement expenses for the first quarter of 2017 is primarily due to an increase in the severity of workers compensation claims.

Policy acquisition costs are costs incurred to issue policies, which include commissions, premium taxes, underwriting reports, and underwriter compensation costs. The Company offsets the direct commissions it pays with ceded commissions it receives from reinsurers. Other operating expenses consist primarily of information technology costs, accounting and internal control salaries, as well as audit and legal expenses. Policy acquisition costs and other operating expenses increased by $402,000, or 10.8%, to $4,137,000 for the first quarter of 2018 from $3,735,000 for the same period in 2017. The increase in policy acquisition costs and other operating expenses during the three months ended March 31, 2018 are primarily driven by increases in expenses related to operating as a public company for the entire three months ended March 31, 2018 compared with only 18 days of public company operating expenses recognized during the same period of 2017, as well as an increase in insurance expense.

Total assets decreased by 2.1 % from $152,334,000 at December 31, 2017 to $149,064,000 at March 31, 2018, primarily as a result of a reduction in cash and cash equivalents used to pay off corporate debt during the first quarter of 2018. Our investment portfolio, which consists of fixed maturity securities, common stocks, preferred stocks, and property held for investment, increased by 0.7% from $105,133,000 at December 31, 2017 to $105,852,000 at March 31, 2018.

FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 – FINANCIAL RATIOS

The Company's loss and settlement expense ratio (defined as loss and settlement expenses divided by net premiums earned) was 70.8% in the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared with 60.9% in the first quarter of 2017.

The expense ratio (defined as the amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs and underwriting and administrative expenses divided by net premiums earned) was 36.6% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 34.5% in the first quarter of 2017.

The Company's GAAP combined ratio (defined as the sum of the losses and settlement expense ratio and the expense ratio) was 107.4% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 95.4% in the first quarter of 2017.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"The Company began the year with historically strong growth in written premium. This was primarily driven by new business in both core states and recently added markets including Colorado. The Company issued its first policies in Michigan in April and believes this state provides excellent growth potential. It is expected that this top line growth trend will continue throughout 2018. In a targeted move, the Company reduced its property retention level by 43%. While this lowered the amount of net premium earned in the first quarter, we believe that this move will be key in returning the Company to historical levels of profitability. Unfortunately, loss results were negatively impacted by underperformance in the workers' compensation line in the first quarter. This was primarily due to unfavorable development on prior accident year losses. The Company is committed to profitable growth, and believes that the measures it has taken to reduce property volatility combined with successful geographic expansion will translate into these desired results," stated Arron Sutherland, President and Chief Executive Officer.

ICC Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

















As of



March 31,

December 31,



2018

2017 Assets











Investments and cash:











Available for sale securities, at fair value











Fixed maturity securities (amortized cost - $89,877,704 at 3/31/2018 and $87,773,047 at 12/31/2017)

$ 90,042,265

$ 89,605,073











Common stocks¹ (cost - $13,201,032 at 3/31/2018 and $7,631,180 at 12/31/2017)



12,607,029



8,534,109











Preferred stocks (cost - $0,066,675 at 3/31/2018 and $3,783,311 at 12/31/2017)



65,725



3,867,429











Property held for investment, at cost, net of accumulated depreciation of $150,200 at 3/31/2018 and $50,948 at 12/31/2017



3,137,229



3,126,566











Cash and cash equivalents



1,528,380



6,876,519 Total investments and cash



107,380,628



112,009,696 Accrued investment income



703,801



687,453 Premiums and reinsurance balances receivable, net of allowances for uncollectible amounts of $50,000 at 3/31/2018 and 12/31/2017



19,934,301



19,013,262











Ceded unearned premiums



494,023



274,972 Reinsurance balances recoverable on unpaid losses and settlement expenses, net of allowances for uncollectible amounts of $0 at 3/31/2018 and 12/31/2017



9,764,338



10,029,834











Federal income taxes



1,466,079



922,405 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net



4,519,590



4,592,415 Property and equipment, at cost, net of accumulated depreciation of $4,691,231 at 3/31/2018 and $4,896,042 at 12/31/2017



3,516,809



3,503,904











Other assets



1,283,546



1,301,420 Total assets

$ 149,063,115

$ 152,335,361 Liabilities and Equity











Liabilities:











Unpaid losses and settlement expenses

$ 51,444,103

$ 51,074,126 Unearned premiums



27,451,191



26,555,582 Reinsurance balances payable



683,077



327,483 Corporate debt



3,491,077



4,339,208 Accrued expenses



2,471,516



4,274,002 Other liabilities



1,214,858



1,663,415 Total liabilities



86,755,822



88,233,816 Equity:











Common stock2



35,000



35,000 Additional paid-in capital



32,371,876



32,333,290 Accumulated other comprehensive earnings, net of tax



(340,008)



2,227,069 Retained earnings



33,463,696



32,787,406 Less: Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan shares at cost3



(3,223,271)



(3,281,220) Total equity



62,307,293



64,101,545 Total liabilities and equity

$ 149,063,115

$ 152,335,361



1At March 31, 2018, common stock securities consist entirely of individual common stocks. At December 31, 2017, common stock consisted of exchange trade funds (ETF) made up primarily of Dividends Select and the S&P 500.500 2Par value $0.01; authorized: 2018 - 10,000,000 shares and 2017 – 10,000,000 shares; issued: 2018 - 3,500,000 and 2017 – 3,500,000 shares; outstanding: 2018 - 3,177,672 and 2017 – 3,150,000 shares. 32018 – 322,328 shares and 2017 – 350,000 shares

ICC Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings and Comprehensive Earnings (Unaudited)

















For the Three-Months Ended



March 31,



2018

2017 Net premiums earned

$ 11,296,944

$ 10,838,106 Net investment income



702,884



472,324 Net realized investment (losses) gains



1,102,130



444,781 Other income



56,678



84,258 Consolidated revenues



13,158,636



11,839,469 Losses and settlement expenses



7,995,849



6,599,384 Policy acquisition costs and other operating expenses



4,137,351



3,734,652 Interest expense on debt



48,161



52,310 General corporate expenses



136,250



139,215 Total expenses



12,317,611



10,525,561 (Loss) earnings before income taxes



841,025



1,313,908 Total income tax (benefit) expense



164,735



464,864 Net (loss) earnings

$ 676,290

$ 849,044













Other comprehensive earnings, net of tax



(2,567,077)



54,481 Comprehensive (loss) earnings

$ (1,890,787)

$ 903,525













(Loss) earnings per share:











Basic:











Basic net (loss) earnings per share



$ 0.21



$ 0.27 Diluted:











Diluted net (loss) earnings per share



$ 0.21



$ 0.27













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:











Basic



3,173,807



3,150,000 Diluted



3,174,234



3,150,000

Contact Info: Arron K. Sutherland, President and CEO

Illinois Casualty Company

(309) 732-0105

arrons@ilcasco.com

225 20th Street, Rock Island, IL 61201

