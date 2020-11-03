ICC Partners with GigaIO to Offer NovArray™ HPC Solution

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaIO, the creators of the next-generation data center network architecture and connectivity solutions, today announced an agreement with International Computer Concepts (ICC), a leading systems integrator of enterprise-level computing solutions, who has partnered with GigaIO to offer NovArray™. NovArray is an expertly configured solution integrated with GigaIO FabreX™ architecture that enables a hyper-performance network with a unified, software-defined, composable infrastructure. Using industry standard PCI Express (PCIe) technology, FabreX integrates computing, acceleration, storage and input/output (IO) communication into a single-system cluster network, dynamically configuring the system to optimally run each application and enabling native host-to-host communication.

"Together with GigaIO, we have optimized the NovArray HPC solutions with infrastructure that offers the lowest latency in the industry and eliminates networking bottlenecks and configuration issues," says Alexey Stolyar, Director of Development at ICC. "The leading composability and true disaggregation of the FabreX technology along with ICC's expertise in HPC design and engineering provides a solution with superior overall system performance that is built with considerations for your power budget, density and networking needs."

NovaArray Solution is available with the following featured configurations:

GigaIO FabreX™ AIC Resource Box

Disaggregated Compute Accelerator

4U JBOG (GPU / FPGA)

Supports up to 10x PCIe 4.0 x16 Cards

Connect to the FabreX ToR Switch

Direct PCIe Communication

GigaIO FabreX™ U.2 Flash Array

Disaggregated Compute Accelerator

2U JBOF

Supports 24x 2.5" U.2 NVMe SSDs

Connect to the FabreX ToR Switch

Direct PCIe Communication

Redundant 900W Power Supplies

Marc Lehrer, Vice President of Global Sales at GigaIO adds, "GigaIO FabreX technology solves the number one complaint in cluster computing: interconnect network performance. We are excited to bring our hyper-performance network solutions to market with renowned HPC experts ICC, and in the process giving customers the flexibility to create exactly the system they need for optimized performance and reduced TCO."

About International Computer Concepts (ICC)



International Computer Concepts (ICC) is a leading provider of IT technology.

For more information on International Computer Concepts (ICC), visit www.icc-usa.com.

About GigaIO

GigaIO has invented the first truly composable cloud-class software-defined infrastructure network, empowering users to accelerate workloads on-demand, using industry-standard PCI Express technology. The company's patented network technology optimizes cluster and rack system performance, and greatly reduces total cost of ownership. With the innovative GigaIO FabreX™ open architecture, data centers can scale up or scale out the performance of their systems, enabling their existing investment to flex as workloads and business change over time. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit www.gigaio.com.

