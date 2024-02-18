ICCPP ODM+: 360°Allview Transparent Oil Tank™ Series Took USA by Storm, Becoming The Next Wind Vane for Large Puffs Disposables

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICCPP Group, VOOPOO's parent company and a leading comprehensive company in the vaping industry, together with its ODM+ innovative business model, made a splash at the TPE24 from Jan. 31st to Feb. 2nd in Las Vegas, USA. With a focus on innovation and cutting-edge technology, ICCPP ODM+ unveiled their flagship products, the GENE MAGE series, featuring the groundbreaking 360°Allview Transparent Oil Tank™. This revolutionary 360°allview transparent oil tank design, combined with the unique No Cotton Oil Storage and innovative five-layer patented oil leakage prevention technology, garnered significant attention and praise from industry professionals and vaping enthusiasts alike.

The Video of GENE MAGE

It is understood that TPE is one of the largest tobacco exhibitions in the U.S. and even the entire Americas, and one of the wind vane of the U.S. and even the global e-cigarette market, with the products on display representing the needs of the majority of consumers. This year's show attracted nearly 700 exhibitors, of which the number of companies related to e-cigarettes exceeded 200. Judging from the products displayed at TPE24, this exhibition, as the opening exhibition of the Global E-Cigarette Exhibition 2024, saw a gathering of global e-cigarette brands, which mainly focused on the three major themes of "fully screen display, fast charging, and large puffs".

When many brands focus on the screen display technology, ICCPP ODM+ takes a different approach to develop its 360°allview transparent oil tank's outstanding appearance, but also with more than a hundred all-round patents of large puffs disposable products, as well as anti-leakage of ultra-smooth experience, won the praise of many professional media and e-cigarette enthusiasts, and was awarded the Sixth place of "2023 Global Vaping Industry Most Pioneering Products & Technologies". Even many distributors on the scene exclaimed, "This is a genius design, incredible look and experience, I'm sure all my customers will go crazy for it!"

Firstly, TPE24 provides an ideal platform for ICCPP ODM+ to showcase their latest advancements in the e-cigarette industry. The GENE MAGE series creatively adopts a 360°allview transparent oil tank design, which allows users to see every drop of remaining e-liquid, greatly relieving them from the anxiety of the oil quantity while at the same time allowing them to see the quality and safety of the e-liquid.

Secondly, GENE MAGE's five layered lock-in bionic leak-proof technology™ solves the industry's long-standing problem of oil leakage from larger puffs disposable products. By employing the patented 5-Layer Leak Proof Technology structure, ICCPP ODM+ ensures an unimaginable leak-proof experience for the user. This breakthrough technology not only eliminates the risk of leakage, but also improves overall vaping performance and makes vaping purer.

Another key highlight of the GENE MAGE series was the incorporation of the innovative no cotton oil storage technology structure. Users praised the compact design and proper hand feel, enhancing the overall comfort during vaping sessions. Furthermore, the No Cotton Oil Storage Technology significantly improved flavor reproduction and aroma release, ensuring an exceptional and authentic vaping experience. Customers also appreciated the cost-effectiveness of this structure, as it eliminated the need for more cottons and assembling, resulting in long-term savings.

The positive reception and feedback from industry professionals and vaping enthusiasts at the expo were overwhelming, solidifying ICCPP's position as an industry leader in ODM manufacturing. The GENE MAGE series, with its advanced features and outstanding performance, captured the attention of attendees and set a new standard in the vaping industry..

In addition, ICCPP showcased their highly popular dual-coil series and screen display products, including KD115, KD116, and KD117. These products were specifically designed to cater to vapers seeking a more stable and satisfying throat hit, higher power output, and more efficient e-liquid consumption. Attendees were impressed by the combination of advanced technology and user-friendly design, making the dual-coil series products and screen display products a sought-after choice among vaping enthusiasts.

ICCPP ODM+'s participation in the TPE24 was an undeniable success, with overwhelming interest and positive feedback from both existing and potential clients. The expo served as a platform to strengthen relationships with industry professionals and distributors, further solidifying ICCPP's reputation as an industry leader.

Looking ahead, ICCPP is excited to announce their participation in the upcoming March Vape Expo in Paris, French. Attendees can expect to witness the launch of ICCPP's latest products and innovations, promising to revolutionize the vaping experience once again. ICCPP remains committed to providing exceptional products and solutions that meet the evolving needs of the vaping industry.

For more information about ICCPP and their innovative ODM+ business, please visit the website: www.iccpp.com, and contact [email protected].

WARNING: This product contains nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.

SOURCE ICCPP