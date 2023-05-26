ICCSD: Leveraging the Power of AI for Sustainable Development across Multiple Sectors

News provided by

CRI Online

26 May, 2023, 02:29 ET

BEIJING, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRI Online:

The Advisory Committee of the International Center for Creativity and Sustainable Development (ICCSD) under the auspices of UNESCO convened on May 23 in a hybrid format. Attendees came together to explore the profound impact of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in advancing sustainable development in the modern era.

Mehri Madarshahi, President of Global Culture Network (GCN) and former Senior Economist at the United Nations Secretariat, highlighted the urgency in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, noting that progress has been slow in the medium term. Recognizing the potential of emerging technologies, many have called for their integration to expedite the SDGs. Madarshahi emphasized the recommendations put forth by the UN High-Level Panel on Digital Cooperation, aimed at empowering governments, businesses and individuals to make informed decisions based on digital technologies. Reflecting the growing importance of this topic, over the past few years, more than 320 international conferences, seminars and official forums have been convened, dedicated to exploring strategies for enhancing the role of information technology in advancing the SDGs.

Zhao Haiying, Professor at the School of Artificial Intelligence at Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications, delivered a presentation on harnessing the power of AI to unlock the realms of cultural computing and cultural heritage. By synergizing big data, AI, machine learning, and cultural history, the intricate nuances of cultural connotations could be explored, advancing the field of digital humanities research.

Wu Zhiqiang, Professor and Doctoral Supervisor at the School of Architecture and Urban Planning, Tongji University, spoke on how AI technology can be used to address critical challenges in China's urban planning and development process and to enhance urban resilience.  

SOURCE CRI Online

