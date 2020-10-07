ICD, American Honda, California ISO, MGM to Talk Treasury Investments at AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICD, treasury's trusted independent portal provider of money market funds and other short-term investments, will moderate a panel of treasury investment leaders from American Honda, California ISO and MGM in a virtual session during this year's conference of the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP). #AFP2020 attendees can join the session, "Aligning Investment Strategy with Your Company's Operations," on Wednesday, October 21 at 3:00 pm ET / Noon PT, earning 1.2 CTP/FP&A/CPE credits, and stay for a half-hour Learning Lounge Q&A with the speakers following the session at 4:15 pm ET / 1:15 pm PT.

Slotted under the AFP 2020's Capital Markets & Investments track, the session will emphasize how misalignment between investment strategies and operational strategies can cause treasury organizations to miss out on yield or risk working cash. Speakers will share how they align their short-term investment objectives with the needs of their very different businesses operations. They include Kim Kelly-Lippert, Manager, Treasury Operations at American Honda; Ryan Seghesio, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer for California ISO; and Tom Wolfe, Vice President, Treasury, from MGM Resorts; along with moderator Sebastian Ramos, EVP of Global Trading and Products at ICD.

"Regardless of how companies adjust to challenges, especially as the global pandemic continues to unfold, what we've heard from clients is that treasury needs to be at the ready with the cash and strategic recommendations to help pivot the business," Ramos says.

To join the session, visit AFP Online, and to participate in other ICD events, visit ICD's virtual booth.

