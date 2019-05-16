ICD Appoints New CFO to Take Company Through Next Phase of Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ICD, the leading independent trading and investment risk management platform, continues its investment in new executive talent with the hiring of Dave Roach as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Roach is a seasoned technology executive with experience leading finance organizations for high-growth technology organizations, most recently serving as SVP and CFO for McKesson Technology.

As CFO for ICD, Mr. Roach will be responsible for the firm's financial and accounting operations and human resources, including financial planning, budgeting, and risk and human capital management. As a member of the executive team, reporting to the CEO, he will be instrumental in driving and executing the company's growth strategies as ICD continues to expand its market leadership position.

"We are thrilled to have Dave join the executive team. He comes to ICD with a wealth of experience in driving financial strategy, accounting and negotiating complex licensing agreements in the technology space," says ICD Chief Executive Officer, Tory Hazard. "With Dave at the helm of our finance organization, we are well-positioned to continue our positive momentum and achieve our growth objectives."

Mr. Roach comes to ICD with over 25 years of finance experience and has been passionate about driving growth, most recently as SVP and Chief Financial Officer for McKesson Technology, where he had responsibilities for Finance, Asset Management and integration for McKesson's internal IT function. During his tenure at McKesson, a Fortune 10 healthcare distribution and services company, Mr. Roach held a variety of other finance leadership roles in Corporate and its US Pharma Distribution business unit. Prior to McKesson, Mr. Roach worked in finance at AtomShockwave.com, Macromedia, and Sybase, and as an economic consultant at Ernst & Young.

"ICD's growth and continued potential is what drew me to the company," says Roach. "They are a leader in the space and have a tremendous reputation. I am excited to be a part of their upward trajectory moving forward."

Mr. Roach holds an MBA from Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.

About ICD:

ICD Portal is the leading independent solution for trading, reporting and analytics of institutional money market funds and other short-term investments. Since its inception in 2003, ICD has made an uncompromising commitment to delivering superior products and extraordinary service to its clients.

