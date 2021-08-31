ICD Data from March 2020 Shows Stable NAV Money Market Funds Work

Among the money market fund proposals under consideration for further regulation is the elimination of stable NAV funds, or Low Volatility Net Asset Value (LVNAV) funds, the assets of which are valued at amortized cost. But trading data on ICD Portal shows that during March 2020, when the impact of the global pandemic caused a rush to liquidity, LVNAV funds in Europe were more resilient than prime funds in the U.S., with outflows at 11% and 30%, respectively.

ICD explains: "Amending MMF regulation to eliminate stable NAV funds could have the unintended consequences, as we've seen in the U.S., of small losses due to temporary dislocation in mark-to-market valuation for investments designed to be held to maturity. It will potentially cause additional investor outflows, above and beyond what ordinarily would be expected with a stable NAV product that values itself at amortized cost. In addition, the unintended result of the proposal to switch from LVNAV to VNAV will result in significantly less utilization of the funds as we saw following the imposition of a floating NAV in the U.S. in October 2016."

In June, ICD also sent comments opposing the elimination of stable NAV to the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) in response to its Consultation Paper on the EU Money Market Fund Regulation – legislative review.

