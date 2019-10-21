ICD Focuses on Socially Responsible Initiatives at AFP

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ICD, the leading independent trading and investment risk management technology company, offers treasury participants at the AFP National Conference in Boston an opportunity to learn about the various ways to align investment strategy with values.

Key Takeaways:

Qualcomm and Jefferies discuss the power of leveraging a portal beyond investing

ESG presentations on investment philosophies from DWS & Federated

Luncheon with disabled veteran owned and operated firm, Academy Securities

Oceana donation from ICD Foundation

ICD's Tom Knight, EVP & Treasurer, will join Qualcomm and Jefferies to educate treasury on the power of technology to drive efficiency beyond trading and how technology empowers global treasury teams to diversify into funds such as ESG's.

ICD Portal's selection of investment products includes many social mission focused funds, including minority-owned, veteran-owned, ESG and LEAF funds. Two socially responsible fund providers, DWS and Federated, will review their approach to ESG portfolio management during in-booth (304) sessions at AFP. Monday's luncheon with Academy Securities highlights the benefits of investing in veteran owned products, highlighting the Academy Share Class money market fund. The session features General Stewart, a three-star general who will discuss his experiences on the front-lines in many US conflicts abroad.

During the conference, for every Treasury practitioner who participates in an ICD Portal demonstration, ICD Foundation will donate $50 to Oceana, a nonprofit dedicated to saving the world's oceans. In addition to helping the environment, the practitioner will receive a plush dolphin and a certificate of gratitude.

Please stop and visit ICD booth 304 to learn more about how socially responsible investing can be a part of your investment strategy and help ICD and Oceana in the fight to preserve the world's most precious resource.

About ICD:

ICD Portal is the leading independent solution for trading, reporting and analytics of institutional money market funds and other short-term investments. Since its inception in 2003, ICD has made an uncompromising commitment to delivering superior products and extraordinary service to its clients. For more information, visit icdportal.com.

Media Contact:

Michelle Saechao, Communications Director, ICD

415.820.5305, michelle.saechao@icdportal.com

