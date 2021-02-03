ICD Portal Named Best Investment Management Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The treasury industry has recognized ICD's independent portal for money market funds and other short-term investments as the Best Investment Management Solution in this year's Global Finance awards for Best Treasury and Cash Management Banks and Providers. Winners were chosen from across 75 countries and territories.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by the broad community of participants in the treasury industry," says ICD Chief Executive Officer Tory Hazard. "Treasury's ability to move easily in and out of funds and at the right time is in no small part aided by the kind of independent portal technology and high-touch service ICD offers, which is especially important in times of market stress like we've seen during this pandemic."

Throughout the pandemic, ICD's data against the industry benchmark indicates that investors using ICD Portal act more quickly than the rest of the market to de-risk portfolios and find opportunities in short-term investments. ICD has added number of investment products in recent months that allow organizations to find yield while still offering same-day liquidity in a near-zero rate environment.

"Smart management of cash and treasury systems were essential over the past year of pandemic-induced chaos," said Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance. "Our awards pinpoint the financial entities that shepherded their clients through the crisis with real-time insights and strategies that worked even at a time of rapid and dramatic changes."

To determine winners of the awards, Global Finance used a multi-tiered assessment process, which included input from industry analysts, corporate executives, technology experts and independent research.

