ICD Recognized in Delivery Hero Award Win

GOLDEN, Colo., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICD, an institutional investment technology provider, was a recognized partner in the corporate award win by German multinational online delivery platform Delivery Hero, which was highly commended as the Best Investing Solution in Treasury Today's 2024 Adam Smith Awards ceremony yesterday.

ICD Portal and its certified API integration with the SAP Treasury and Risk Management system created a seamless, digital process for Delivery Hero to manage cash and investments. With the technology project in place, the treasury team could execute on their investment strategy to diversify cash investments, mitigate counterparty concentration risk, and capture opportunity in high-yielding money market funds.

"From a technology perspective, our goal has been to continuously improve standardization across the organization for more efficient and scalable processes and to gain transparency and access to data for better business insights. We were able to do this for cash investments with the ICD Portal-SAP integration," says Delivery Hero Director of Treasury Christian Schmahl.

"This is a well-deserved award for the treasury team at Delivery Hero, and we are thrilled to be a part of their winning strategy," says Roderick Mackenzie, Director of Business development at ICD Europe.

Treasury Today's Adam Smith Awards is in its 17th year, recognizing the achievements of corporate treasury professionals, globally. The full story of the project will be featured in an upcoming awards edition of Treasury Today magazine and in the resources area of icdportal.com.

