ICD Survey Indicates 88% of Corporates Plan on Increasing or Maintaining Money Market Fund Investments in 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ICD, the leading independent trading and investment risk management platform, today released its 2019 ICD Client Survey Results. Survey invitations were sent to all ICD clients globally, with 141 participants offering valuable insights into the global corporate outlook for 2019 on trading, investment trends and technology preferences.

According to survey findings, 88% of investors plan on increasing or maintaining their current level of investment in Money Market Funds (MMFs), indicating minimal impact on MMF investment post US and EU money fund reform. Additionally, clients provided insights on other short-term investments, 23% indicated they are invested in or plan on investing in Short Duration Bond Funds, 56% in Time Deposits and 11% in ETFs. In the United States, 64% of respondents are investing in or plan on investing in Prime Funds in 2019, an increase of 4% over 2018 ICD Client Survey findings.

On the technology front, the trend toward "digital transformations" continues through 2019. While the majority of ICD client respondents have a Treasury Management System (TMS) in place, 23% of all respondents plan on implementing or changing their TMS in the next 12 months.

An additional trend realized through the ICD Client Survey is in regards to ICD's Customer Service. In-line with last year's results, 99% of clients scored ICD's customer service as excellent or above average and the vast majority graded ICD Portal's functionality as excellent.

"While European MMF Reform posed technological and operational challenges behind the scenes, it appears to have had little effect on ICD clients and their portfolio composition," says Tory Hazard, CEO of ICD. "We invested heavily this past year in people and technology to deliver the highest level of support for our clients, so I am thrilled to see the positive feedback from clients. Exceptional service is a core focus for ICD."

Additional Key Findings:

64% of global clients have a TMS in place

Zero European respondents indicated a decrease in USD & GBP MMFs investment due to European MMF Reform, and only 2% said they would decrease EUR MMF investment

