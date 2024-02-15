ICD Wins Best Portal Technology, Best Risk Management Solution

Institutional Cash Distributors, LLC

15 Feb, 2024

GOLDEN, Colo., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The corporate treasury industry recognized ICD with two 2023 TMI Awards for Innovation & Excellence. ICD, provider of institutional investment technology, won Best Portal Technology Solution for ICD Portal and Best Risk Management Solution for ICD Portfolio Analytics.

"These awards are a testament to the close relationships we have with our clients as we drive the industry forward with technology purpose-built for treasury," says Sebastian Ramos, Executive Vice President, ICD Portal.

ICD Portal is a leading institutional investment portal providing market access and tools for trading short-term investment products. In October 2023, it was ranked as the largest U.S. money market fund portal by Crane Data. That same month, ICD launched its AI-driven cloud solution, ICD Portfolio Analytics, to solve the challenges organizations have collecting, aggregating and normalizing investment information across their entire portfolio for exposure analysis and reporting, winning Best Risk Management Solution for TMI's 2023 industry awards.

"It's great to be recognized by the treasury community for a risk management solution that finally solves the problem so many have in pulling together all of their investment positions to report at greater frequency and depth," says Zachary Brown, ICD's Executive Vice President of Product, responsible for product development of ICD Portfolio Analytics.

TMI's awards program is highly regarded in the treasury industry. Launched over two decades ago, the awards highlight innovation in the industry and showcases best-in-class treasury practices from across the globe.

About ICD

ICD is a trusted provider of institutional investment technology. For more than two decades, ICD has developed workflow solutions to assist organizations with independent research, trading, analytics and investment reporting. Our many award-winning solutions co-innovated with clients demonstrate our commitment to serving the needs of the institutional investment community. For information about ICD's investment technology solutions, ICD Portal and ICD Portfolio Analytics, please contact us at [email protected] or visit icdportal.com.

