Ice Barrel Releases First-to-Market and Most Advanced Cold Therapy Chiller Device, The Ice Barrel Chiller, Allowing Consumers to Get Colder Faster

The Ice Barrel Chiller is a first-to-market cold therapy device that maintains the water temperature in Ice Barrel products by using advanced cooling and SmartSense technology to bring convenience and control to cold therapy routines. Post this

The Ice Barrel Chiller's technology provides superior energy efficiency, performance, and convenient ease of use and is compatible with all Ice Barrel models. An additional Chiller Conversion Kit is required for the Ice Barrel 400. The Ice Barrel Chiller is currently available at an introductory price of $2,999, which will increase to $3,499 later this year. You can purchase the Chiller exclusively online at IceBarrel.com and BestBuy.com .

"We've tried every product on the market and found that other options fell short in one way or another. The market is cluttered with makeshift, fragile, energy-draining contraptions not made for the human experience. With the launch of the new Ice Barrel Chiller, we are elevating cold therapy to unprecedented levels," says Wyatt Ewing, Founder and CEO of Ice Barrel. "As interest in cold therapy tools skyrockets and demand for easy-to-maintain products accelerates, we're proud to add this innovative solution to our suite of products, further expanding the Ice Barrel ecosystem, and meeting the needs of our community of customers!"

The Ice Barrel Chiller's SmartSense Technology enables an efficient, convenient, and intelligent practice offering:

Performance: The Ice Barrel Chiller can cool water to as low as 37°F, even in ambient temperatures as high as 120°F, and it offers precision temperature control to suit cold therapy needs. The product features a 1/2 horsepower system specifically designed for cold therapy and environmentally-friendly R290 refrigerant, which boosts efficiency by up to 50% compared to standard options. With only 6 amps needed for cooling, the Ice Barrel Chiller system outperforms standard chillers that require up to 15-20 amps. It's the integration and intelligent operation, not just horsepower, that defines the Ice Barrel Chiller's superior performance.

Durability: The Ice Barrel Chiller is designed for elegance and engineered for resilience. Waterproof components and SmartSense technology ensure reliable performance in diverse environments, and the product's "protection mode" sends users alerts that provide them with feedback on how to maintain the Ice Barrel Chiller's performance over time. The Ice Barrel Chiller boasts a sophisticated filtration system comprising a pre-filter and an onboard filter within the Chiller itself, ensuring pristine water quality. Coupled with Ice Barrel's proprietary Stabilize formula, users can count on consistently clear water. Moreover, integrated with SmartSense technology, the state-of-the-art sensors diligently monitor the system's performance. Should a dirty filter or pre-filter compromise efficiency, users promptly receive a notification, guiding them to clean both the pre-filter inside their barrel and the Chiller filter for optimal operation.

Connectivity: The Ice Barrel Chiller features Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing users to control and schedule Chillers remotely using the Ice Barrel App. Intuitive app control and advanced scheduling mean the Ice Barrel is ready when needed, and it conserves energy when not in use. The Ice Barrel Chiller delivers cold and clean water on demand, energy efficiency, and super easy maintenance.

The launch of the Ice Barrel Chiller is highlighted through a new campaign on Ice Barrel's social media channels, featuring CrossFit athlete Mal O'Brien and eight-time American Ninja Warrior Grant McCartney . Both athletes are strong advocates of cold therapy, emphasizing its benefits for recovery, mental clarity, and focus. Follow @icebarrel across all platforms to stay current on the latest content drops.

Proudly designed and engineered in the USA, the Ice Barrel Chiller is manufactured in Mexico, utilizing advanced manufacturing techniques essential for its sophisticated design. All Ice Barrels are ethically produced in the USA using 100% recycled materials and sustainable practices whenever possible. For more information about the Ice Barrel Chiller and to find the perfect Ice Barrel products for your wellness routine, visit IceBarrel.com.

About Ice Barrel

Founded in 2017, Ice Barrel has quickly become a recognized leader in the health and wellness industry, offering a unique and effective approach to cold exposure therapy. Ice Barrel believes cold therapy has the power to enhance the well-being of everybody, everywhere and is committed to making it as easy as possible for customers to build a cold therapy routine that provides the maximum personal benefit. Ice Barrel specializes in the development and manufacturing of state-of-the-art cold therapy products, with a focus on designing solutions that are durable, effective, and ethically made. Ice Barrel's mission is to create the most accessible and effective cold therapy solutions to help you get colder and feel better. For more information on Ice Barrel, visit IceBarrel.com and follow @icebarrel on social media. Get Colder, Feel Better!

