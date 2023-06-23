Ice Cream Market 2023-2027, Segmentation by product, type and geography, CAGR accelerating at 5.93% by 2027- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ice Cream Market report goes into detail on market segmentation by product (impulse, take home, and artisanal), type (dairy and non-dairy), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). During the projection period, the impulsive segment's market share will expand significantly. Ice cream purchases made on the spur of the moment are intended to be devoured immediately. Cravings for indulgence and an increase in the desire for small-portion snacks are the primary factors driving individuals to make impulsive ice cream purchases throughout the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ice Cream Market 2021-2025 2021-2025

The Ice Cream market is categorized by Technavio as a subsegment of the global packaged foods and meats market. According to projections, the market will grow by USD 26,308.74 million. Factors such as increase in new product releases and increase in ice cream parlours are expected to further increase demand. Between 2022 and 2027, the market for ice cream is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.93%.

Major ice cream market trends and insights

An important trend in the market for ice cream is the move towards vegan ice cream among millennials.

This trend is widely absorbed in countries such as Australia, Germany, the United States, and China.

Vegan ice cream is becoming increasingly popular among millennials in the United States. With an annual purchasing power of more than USD 200 billion, the country's millennial population is an appealing client segment for worldwide ice cream industry participants.

About ice cream market customer landscape & market vendors

The market study covers the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on penetration-based adoption rates in various regions. Furthermore, the research offers important buying criteria and price sensitivity drivers to assist businesses in evaluating and developing their growth strategy.

Major market vendors

The market is driven by the presence of several vendors, such as Blue Bell Creameries LP and Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd. To attract customers, suppliers in the target market are also spending in new and imaginative marketing efforts. Effective marketing strategies can aid in the segment's growth throughout the projection term.

Regional insights

During the forecast period, North America is expected to contribute 48% of worldwide market growth. The United States and Canada are the region's largest revenue contributors. The demand for ice cream in North America is increasing. Two variables that are expected to boost market expansion in North America are the increasing number of new product releases and increased investments by industry participants.

Frozen Desserts Market: Between 2022 and 2027, the frozen desserts market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 6.21%. The frozen desserts market is expected to grow by USD 22.09 billion. Several factors influence market growth, including increased urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles, expansion of the frozen dessert retail scene, and the introduction of vegan goods.

Global Gourmet Ice Cream Market : The gourmet ice cream market is expected to grow at a 14.32% CAGR between 2022 and 2027. The market is expected to grow by USD 8,851.79 million. The increasing health benefits of gelato, the expanding range of novel flavors and diet-friendly ice creams, and the huge increase in disposable income all contribute to market expansion.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Ice Cream Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 26,308.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.34 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and Belgium Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Blue Bell Creameries LP, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Eclipse Foods, Erhard Patissier Glacier, Froneri International Ltd., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Humphry Slocombe Group LLC, Inspire Brands Inc., Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd., Morinaga and Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, New Forest Ice Cream Ltd., Nightfood Holdings Inc., Oatly Group AB, Perfect Day Inc., Unilever PLC, Vadilal Industries Ltd., Wells Enterprises Inc., and Mars Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

