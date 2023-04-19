Ice cream market to grow by USD 26,308.74 million from 2022 to 2027; Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Blue Bell Creameries LP, among others identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ice cream market size is set to grow by USD 26,308.74 million between 2022 and 2027, and register a CAGR of 5.93%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Read Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ice Cream Market 2023-2027

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Blue Bell Creameries LP, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Eclipse Foods, Erhard Patissier Glacier, Froneri International Ltd., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Humphry Slocombe Group LLC, Inspire Brands Inc., Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd., Morinaga and Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, New Forest Ice Cream Ltd., Nightfood Holdings Inc., Oatly Group AB, Perfect Day Inc., Unilever PLC, Vadilal Industries Ltd., Wells Enterprises Inc., and Mars Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Although product launches, the increasing popularity of plant-based ice cream, and increase in the number of ice cream parlors will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Ice Cream Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Impulse



Take Home



Artisanal

Type

Dairy



Non-Dairy

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

By product, the market growth will be significant in the impulse segment during the forecast period. Some of examples of impulse ice creams are ice cream bars, ice cream sandwiches, ice lollies, ice cream cones, ice cream cups, and ice cream sticks. The increasing demand for small-portion snacks is driving the growth of the segment. In addition, vendors in the market are introducing new products and adding new flavors to their existing product lines. They are also investing in new and innovative marketing campaigns to attract consumers. Such factors will foster the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

North America will account for 48% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising number of new product launches and the rising investments by market participants have been crucial in driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the expansion of production capacities by vendors and the introduction of products comprised of healthy ingredients will drive the growth of the ice cream market in North America.

The report comprises of various segments as well as analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. Download a Sample Report

Ice Cream Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The global ice cream market is fragmented and the competition in the market is fierce as tastes and preferences shift. There are both large and small businesses operating in the market. When it comes to products, some of them are more specialized than others, and some of them have more resources than others. Product launches and marketing initiatives are examples of how market vendors compete. Vendors distinguish their products by their flavor and product type. The threat of new entrants was moderate in 2022 and is anticipated to remain at the same level throughout the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Agropur Dairy Cooperative - The company offers ice cream under the brand name Iceberg.

- The company offers ice cream under the brand name Iceberg. Dairy Farmers of America Inc. - The company offers ice creams such as Bison Crunch Ice Cream, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream, and Chocolate Reduced Fat Ice Cream.

- The company offers ice creams such as Bison Crunch Ice Cream, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream, and Chocolate Reduced Fat Ice Cream. Eclipse Foods - The company offers ice creams such as Cookie Butter, Dark Side of the Spoon, and Mint Chip.

- The company offers ice creams such as Cookie Butter, Dark Side of the Spoon, and Mint Chip. Erhard Patissier Glacier - The company offers ice cream solutions such as TUBS and POTS.

- The company offers ice cream solutions such as TUBS and POTS. Froneri International Ltd.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

Humphry Slocombe Group LLC

Inspire Brands Inc.

Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd.

Morinaga and Co. Ltd.

Nestle SA

New Forest Ice Cream Ltd.

Nightfood Holdings Inc.

Oatly Group AB

Perfect Day Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Ice Cream Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Driver – The market is driven by the increasing popularity of plant-based ice cream. With consumers becoming more health conscious, the demand for plant-based products is increasing steadily. Plant-based food products are rich in folate, magnesium, potassium, and vitamins A, C, and E. These foods lower the risk of cardiovascular disease and other metabolic diseases. Such benefits have increased the demand for plant-based food products, including plant-based ice creams. This has encouraged vendors to introduce a wide variety of plant-based ice cream products, which is driving the growth of the market.

– The market is driven by the increasing popularity of plant-based ice cream. With consumers becoming more health conscious, the demand for plant-based products is increasing steadily. Plant-based food products are rich in folate, magnesium, potassium, and vitamins A, C, and E. These foods lower the risk of cardiovascular disease and other metabolic diseases. Such benefits have increased the demand for plant-based food products, including plant-based ice creams. This has encouraged vendors to introduce a wide variety of plant-based ice cream products, which is driving the growth of the market. Trend - The rising popularity of vegan ice cream among millennials is identified as the key trend in the market. The trend of veganism is increasing rapidly among millennials in countries such as Australia , Germany , the United States , and China . In addition, the growing purchasing power of this population segment has increased the demand for vegan alternatives to food products. To capitalize on this trend, vendors are developing novel and inventive vegan ice cream flavors. Thus, the rising popularity of vegan ice cream is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

- The rising popularity of vegan ice cream among millennials is identified as the key trend in the market. The trend of veganism is increasing rapidly among millennials in countries such as , , , and . In addition, the growing purchasing power of this population segment has increased the demand for vegan alternatives to food products. To capitalize on this trend, vendors are developing novel and inventive vegan ice cream flavors. Thus, the rising popularity of vegan ice cream is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period. Challenge - The rising number of lactose-intolerant people across the globe is identified as the major challenge hindering the growth of the market. The number of people with lactose intolerance is increasing worldwide. Hence, many consumers opt for products that are free from dairy. Most ice cream products are dairy-based and contain lactose. Therefore, the rising number of lactose-intolerance people across the world will negatively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Ice Cream Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist ice cream market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ice cream market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ice cream market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ice cream market vendors

Related Reports:

The artisan ice cream market size is expected to increase by USD 4.74 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.96%. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The vegan ice cream market size is expected to increase by USD 1.55 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.49%. The market is segmented by product (take home, impulse, and artisanal) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Ice Cream Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 26,308.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.34 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and Belgium Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Blue Bell Creameries LP, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Eclipse Foods, Erhard Patissier Glacier, Froneri International Ltd., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Humphry Slocombe Group LLC, Inspire Brands Inc., Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd., Morinaga and Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, New Forest Ice Cream Ltd., Nightfood Holdings Inc., Oatly Group AB, Perfect Day Inc., Unilever PLC, Vadilal Industries Ltd., Wells Enterprises Inc., and Mars Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global ice cream market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Impulse - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Take home - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Artisanal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Dairy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Non-Dairy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Belgium - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Agropur Dairy Cooperative

12.4 Blue Bell Creameries LP

12.5 Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

12.6 Eclipse Foods

12.7 Erhard Patissier Glacier

12.8 Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

12.9 Humphry Slocombe Group LLC

12.10 Inspire Brands Inc.

12.11 Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd.

12.12 Mars Inc.

12.13 Nestle SA

12.14 Oatly Group AB

12.15 Unilever PLC

12.16 Vadilal Industries Ltd.

12.17 Wells Enterprises Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

