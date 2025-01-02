Ice Cream Market to Grow by USD 31.7 Billion (2025-2029), Shelf Life Extension Boosts Growth, AI Impact on Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global ice cream market size is estimated to grow by USD 31.7 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Shelf life extension of ice cream products is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising popularity of vegan ice cream among millennials. However, increasing prevalence of obesity and related diseases among consumers poses a challenge. Key market players include Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Aldi Group, Blue Bell Creameries LP, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone SA, Eclipse Foods, Erhard Patissier Glacier, Ferrero International S.A., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Humphry Slocombe Group LLC, Inspire Brands Inc., JENIS SPLENDID ICE CREAMS LLC, Lotte Corp., Mars Inc., Morinaga and Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Oatly Group AB, Perfect Day Inc., Unilever PLC, Vadilal Industries Ltd., American Dairy Queen Corporation; Wells Enterprises; Blue Bell Creameries; General Mills, Inc.; Cold Stone Creamery; NadaMoo

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ice Cream Market 2025-2029

Ice Cream Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 31.7 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.6 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries New Zealand, US, Australia, Finland, Canada, Sweden, India, France, Brazil, UAE, Mexico, UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, South Africa Key companies profiled Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Aldi Group, Blue Bell Creameries LP, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone SA, Eclipse Foods, Erhard Patissier Glacier, Ferrero International S.A., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Humphry Slocombe Group LLC, Inspire Brands Inc., JENIS SPLENDID ICE CREAMS LLC, Lotte Corp., Mars Inc., Morinaga and Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Oatly Group AB, Perfect Day Inc., Unilever PLC, Vadilal Industries Ltd., American Dairy Queen Corporation; Wells Enterprises; Blue Bell Creameries; General Mills, Inc.; Cold Stone Creamery; NadaMoo

Market Driver

The ice cream market is thriving with trends such as innovative flavors, impulse ice creams, and a focus on health consciousness. Consumers are seeking out cones, sandwiches, pops, and other frozen desserts made with premium ingredients like Belgian Chocolate, Alphonso Mango, Triple Chocolate, Exotic Strawberry, Blueberry Cheesecake, and more. New companies like Keventers are entering the dairy brand scene, offering natural and organic flavors, herbal flavors, and exotic options. Functional ingredients like plant sterols and lecithin are being added to ice cream products to cater to health-conscious consumers. However, the use of synthetic ingredients remains a concern for some. Storage costs, logistics, temperature, and energy usage are key considerations for companies in the ice cream category. Automotive components and refrigeration capabilities are essential for efficient transport of ice cream products. Food allergies are a growing concern, leading to the development of allergy-friendly ice creams and sundaes with fudge, bars, popsicles, and fusions. Restaurants, cafes, and lounges are also offering ice cream as a dessert option, expanding the flavor segment beyond traditional vanilla. Taste remains the ultimate deciding factor for consumers.

The plant-based food trend is gaining traction in the ice cream market due to increasing consumer preference for healthier and ethical options. With concerns over animal-based diets' impact on health and food safety, demand for plant-based ice cream is on the rise. These products offer numerous benefits, including a higher concentration of antioxidants, useful chemicals, folate, magnesium, potassium, vitamins A, C, and E, and a reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases and metabolic disorders. This trend is particularly popular among millennials in countries like Australia, Germany, the US, and China, contributing to the expansion of the global ice cream market.

Market Challenges

The ice cream market faces several challenges in today's business landscape. Innovative flavors are essential to attract consumers, with impulse ice creams, cones, sandwiches, pops, and frozen desserts all vying for attention. Health consciousness is a significant factor, leading to the demand for premium ice creams with functional ingredients, organic flavors, herbal flavors, and exotic flavors. New companies like Keventers are disrupting the dairy brand landscape with their unique ice cream flavors, such as Belgian Chocolate, Alphonso Mango , Triple Chocolate, Exotic Strawberry, Blueberry Cheesecake, and Orange Chocolate. However, challenges persist in areas like storage costs, logistics, temperature control, energy usage, and automotive components with refrigeration capabilities and transport requirements. Magnum and other brands offer bars, sundaes, fudge, and popsicles, while food allergies require careful consideration. Fusions of various flavors continue to trend in restaurants, cafes, and lounges. The flavor segment remains dominated by vanilla, but taste remains the ultimate deciding factor.

Ice cream is a popular treat enjoyed by many, but its regular consumption can contribute to weight gain and health issues. The high calorie count, with substantial sugars and fats, can create an energy imbalance if not balanced with sufficient physical activity. Commercial ice creams frequently contain added sugars, increasing caloric intake and potential weight gain. Full-fat ice cream varieties can also be high in saturated fats, linked to obesity-related health complications like cardiovascular disease. Moreover, ice cream's low nutrient density may not provide a feeling of fullness, potentially leading to overeating.

Segment Overview

This ice cream market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Impulse

1.2 Take home

1.3 Artisanal Type 2.1 Dairy

2.2 Non-Dairy Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa Flavor Distribution channel

1.1 Impulse- The impulse ice cream market is characterized by purchases intended for immediate consumption, with popular items including ice cream bars, sandwiches, lollies, cones, cups, and sticks. Consumers are driven by a desire for indulgence and the growing demand for small-portion snacks. Vendors in the market are responding by introducing new products and flavors, as well as innovative marketing campaigns. Unilever PLC's Talking Ice Cream campaign is an example, utilizing experiential and sampling activities, online and social media promotions. The increasing trend of eating in dining establishments will further fuel market expansion during the forecast period. These factors are expected to lead to significant growth in the impulse segment of the global ice cream market.

Research Analysis

The ice cream market is a vibrant and ever-evolving industry, known for its delicious and innovative offerings. From classic flavors like Belgian Chocolate and Vanilla to exotic combinations such as Alphonso Mango and Exotic Strawberry, there's a flavor for every palate. Impulse ice creams, cones, sandwiches, and pops continue to be popular choices, but health consciousness is driving demand for premium ice creams made with functional ingredients like plant sterols and lecithin. Natural's Ice Cream and other dairy brands are also gaining popularity with consumers seeking organic and herbal flavors. Frozen desserts come in a wide product range, including dairy-free options and synthetic ingredient-free varieties. Innovative flavors like Triple Chocolate and Orange Chocolate keep consumers coming back for more. Overall, the ice cream market is a sweet treat for consumers who crave a delicious and indulgent experience.

Market Research Overview

The ice cream market is thriving with innovation, offering a wide product range from classic cones and sandwiches to impulse ice creams, pops, and frozen desserts. Consumers are increasingly conscious of their health, leading to the popularity of organic, herbal, and exotic flavors, as well as functional ingredients like plant sterols and lecithin. Premium ice creams made with natural and high-quality ingredients, such as Belgian Chocolate, Alphonso Mango, Triple Chocolate, Exotic Strawberry, Blueberry Cheesecake, and Orange Chocolate, are gaining popularity. New companies are entering the market with unique offerings, such as Natural's Ice Cream. However, challenges include storage costs, logistics, temperature control, energy usage, and automotive components with refrigeration capabilities and transport requirements. Magnum is a leading brand in the ice cream category, catering to various dietary needs and food allergies. Ice cream sundaes, fudge, bars, popsicles, and fusions are also popular, with restaurants, cafes, and lounges offering a diverse flavor segment, including the classic taste of Vanilla.

