Ice Cream Market Worth $20.2 Billion, by 2024 at Almost 5% CAGR, Says Technavio | Featuring Key Vendors - Agropur Co-operative, Blue Bell Creameries LP, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc., and Others

The increasing launch of new products is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as product recalls will hamper the market growth.

What our reports offer:

How businesses can stay relevant

What values are driving customer loyalty

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Ice Cream Market: Product Landscape

Consumers' impulse purchases of ice creams are meant for immediate consumption. These include various ice cream products, such as ice cream bars, ice cream sandwiches, ice-lollies, ice cream cones, ice cream cups, and ice cream sticks. The growing demand for small portion snacks and desserts is one of the factors increasing sales of ice creams on an impulse during the forecast period. Moreover, the vendors in the market are also investing in new and innovative marketing campaigns to attract consumers. However, market growth by the impulse segment will be slower than the growth of the market by the take-home and artisanal segment.

Ice Cream Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC will offer maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing investments by vendors in the market and new product launches are some of the significant factors that will fuel the ice cream market growth in the region. Almost 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are key markets for ice cream in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other geographies.

Companies Covered:

Agropur Co-operative

Blue Bell Creameries LP

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.

Froneri Ltd.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

Mars Inc.

Nestlé SA

New Forest Ice Cream Ltd.

Unilever Group

and Wells Enterprises Inc.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value Chain Analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market Outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Impulse - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Take-home - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Artisanal - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Specialty stores

Independent retailers

Others

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Rising investments by market vendors

Increasing popularity of plant-based ice creams

New advertisement campaigns

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

