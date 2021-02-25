Ice Cream Market Worth $20.2 Billion, by 2024 at Almost 5% CAGR, Says Technavio | Featuring Key Vendors - Agropur Co-operative, Blue Bell Creameries LP, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc., and Others
Feb 25, 2021, 11:45 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ice Cream Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The ice cream market is expected to grow by USD 20.2 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES
The increasing launch of new products is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as product recalls will hamper the market growth.
Ice Cream Market: Product Landscape
Consumers' impulse purchases of ice creams are meant for immediate consumption. These include various ice cream products, such as ice cream bars, ice cream sandwiches, ice-lollies, ice cream cones, ice cream cups, and ice cream sticks. The growing demand for small portion snacks and desserts is one of the factors increasing sales of ice creams on an impulse during the forecast period. Moreover, the vendors in the market are also investing in new and innovative marketing campaigns to attract consumers. However, market growth by the impulse segment will be slower than the growth of the market by the take-home and artisanal segment.
Ice Cream Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC will offer maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing investments by vendors in the market and new product launches are some of the significant factors that will fuel the ice cream market growth in the region. Almost 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are key markets for ice cream in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other geographies.
Companies Covered:
- Agropur Co-operative
- Blue Bell Creameries LP
- Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.
- Froneri Ltd.
- Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.
- Mars Inc.
- Nestlé SA
- New Forest Ice Cream Ltd.
- Unilever Group
- and Wells Enterprises Inc.
