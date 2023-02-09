Ice cream processing equipment market size forecasted to increase by USD 1.94964 billion from 2022 to 2027: Growth opportunities led by Alfa Laval Corporate AB and Ali Group Srl - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ice cream processing equipment market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1.94964 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 3.79%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increase in the number of ice cream parlors, the shelf life extension of food products, and the increasing popularity of plant-based ice cream.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ice Cream Processing Equipment Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Ali Group Srl, BRAVO Spa, CATTA 27 SRL, Co-operative Group Ltd., Donper USA, Electro Freeze, GEA Group AG, Goma Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Gram Equipment AS, Ice Group Sp z o.o., ROKK Processing Ltd., Shenzhen Oceanpower Food Equipment Tech Co. Ltd., Spaceman Ice Systems Co. Ltd., SPX FLOW Inc., Taylor Freezer Sales Co., Technogel Spa, Teknoice S.r.l, Tetra Pak Group, VOJTA Equipment s.r.o., and Win Equipment BV

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by product (soft ice cream and hard ice cream) and type (homogenizers and mixing equipment, filling equipment, extrusion and molding equipment, freezers, and others).

Segmentation by product (inclusion/exclusion)

Inclusion

Soft ice cream:

The soft ice cream segment was valued at USD 6879.23 million in 2017 and continued to grow by 2021. This segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. Air is incorporated into soft serve during the freezing process. The amount of air used influences the flavor of the end product. Low-air-content products have a strong, chilly flavor and appear more yellow. Soft ice cream processing equipment is used for softening and decreasing the density of the ice cream by lowering the milk fat (3 to 6 %) and ice cream (10 to 18%) and is manufactured at a temperature of roughly 4 degrees C (25 degrees F) compared with ice cream, which is stored at 15 degrees C (5 degrees F).

What are the key data covered in this ice cream processing equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the ice cream processing equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the ice cream processing equipment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the ice cream processing equipment industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of ice cream processing equipment market vendors

Ice Cream Processing Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.79% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1949.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.27 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Ali Group Srl, BRAVO Spa, CATTA 27 SRL, Co-operative Group Ltd., Donper USA, Electro Freeze, GEA Group AG, Goma Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Gram Equipment AS, Ice Group Sp z o.o., ROKK Processing Ltd., Shenzhen Oceanpower Food Equipment Tech Co. Ltd., Spaceman Ice Systems Co. Ltd., SPX FLOW Inc., Taylor Freezer Sales Co., Technogel Spa, Teknoice S.r.l, Tetra Pak Group, VOJTA Equipment s.r.o., and Win Equipment BV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global ice cream processing equipment market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global ice cream processing equipment market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Soft ice cream - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Soft ice cream - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Soft ice cream - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Soft ice cream - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Soft ice cream - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Hard ice cream - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Hard ice cream - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Hard ice cream - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Hard ice cream - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Hard ice cream - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Homogenizers and mixing equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Homogenizers and mixing equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Homogenizers and mixing equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Homogenizers and mixing equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Homogenizers and mixing equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Filling equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Filling equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Filling equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Filling equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Filling equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Extrusion and moulding equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Extrusion and moulding equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Extrusion and moulding equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Extrusion and moulding equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Extrusion and moulding equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Freezers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Freezers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Freezers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Freezers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Freezers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alfa Laval Corporate AB

Exhibit 120: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Overview



Exhibit 121: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Key news



Exhibit 123: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Segment focus

12.4 Ali Group Srl

Exhibit 125: Ali Group Srl - Overview



Exhibit 126: Ali Group Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Ali Group Srl - Key news



Exhibit 128: Ali Group Srl - Key offerings

12.5 BRAVO Spa

Exhibit 129: BRAVO Spa - Overview



Exhibit 130: BRAVO Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: BRAVO Spa - Key offerings

12.6 CATTA 27 SRL

Exhibit 132: CATTA 27 SRL - Overview



Exhibit 133: CATTA 27 SRL - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: CATTA 27 SRL - Key offerings

12.7 Co-operative Group Ltd.

Exhibit 135: Co-operative Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Co-operative Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Co-operative Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Co-operative Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 Donper USA

Exhibit 139: Donper USA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 140: Donper USA - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 141: Donper USA - Key offerings

12.9 GEA Group AG

Exhibit 142: GEA Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 143: GEA Group AG - Business segments



Exhibit 144: GEA Group AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: GEA Group AG - Segment focus

12.10 Goma Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Goma Engineering Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Goma Engineering Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Goma Engineering Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Gram Equipment AS

Exhibit 149: Gram Equipment AS - Overview



Exhibit 150: Gram Equipment AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Gram Equipment AS - Key offerings

12.12 Ice Group Sp z o.o.

Exhibit 152: Ice Group Sp z o.o. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Ice Group Sp z o.o. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Ice Group Sp z o.o. - Key offerings

12.13 ROKK Processing Ltd.

Exhibit 155: ROKK Processing Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: ROKK Processing Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: ROKK Processing Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Technogel Spa

Exhibit 158: Technogel Spa - Overview



Exhibit 159: Technogel Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Technogel Spa - Key offerings

12.15 Teknoice S.r.l

Exhibit 161: Teknoice S.r.l - Overview



Exhibit 162: Teknoice S.r.l - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Teknoice S.r.l - Key offerings

12.16 Tetra Pak Group

Exhibit 164: Tetra Pak Group - Overview



Exhibit 165: Tetra Pak Group - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Tetra Pak Group - Key news



Exhibit 167: Tetra Pak Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Tetra Pak Group - Segment focus

12.17 VOJTA Equipment s.r.o.

Exhibit 169: VOJTA Equipment s.r.o. - Overview



Exhibit 170: VOJTA Equipment s.r.o. - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: VOJTA Equipment s.r.o. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 172: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 173: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 174: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 175: Research methodology



Exhibit 176: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 177: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 178: List of abbreviations

