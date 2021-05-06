Ice Cream Social Now Available in the Square App Marketplace

‌NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TicketSocket announced today that people can now use Ice Cream Social (ICS), their influencer marketing and peer-to-peer commerce tool, with Square Online. With an innovative incentive marketing program, ICS encourages buyers to promote their favorite products and services. ICS is currently the only app in the Square Marketplace that's exclusively dedicated to referral marketing.

‌Back in 2019, ICS became the first social marketing tool rewarded finalist for the Ticketing Business Disruptor Award within the first year of being launched. The integration between ICS and the Square Online platform is yet another milestone.

‌The integration of Square and Ice Cream Social allows vendors to up their word-of-mouth marketing game. The referral marketing method of ICS turns each customer into a micro-influencer and brand advocate. Users can choose between email, SMS, and social media to share the benefits of what they just bought with friends and family.

‌ICS confirms the power of reward marketing as an effective way of increasing sales and converting the customer's connections into prospects, leads—and ultimately—patrons. With Square and ICS, partner brands can establish conversion goals. Vendors can set target referral numbers for customers to reach before they can claim refunds and other attractive rewards.

‌The ICS app has inbuilt analytics and metrics—allowing users to follow up on their revenue increases, new brand affiliate signups, exposure, traffic, and customer participation.

‌Mark Miller, President of Ice Cream Social, qualified the integration as a long-time debt to vendors and their clients from referral marketing companies. "We're excited to finally be able to offer Square Online users a friendly interface that breaks the mold with a different approach to incentive marketing tools," he stated. "By joining forces with Square, we're providing more and more businesses from a wide variety of industries the opportunity to reach their goals and multiply their clientele through word of mouth."

‌Available with Square Online, Ice Cream Social can:

Promote incentive-based social sharing and obtain 4x more prospects and potential customers. Boost brand exposure and increase inbound click traffic by up to 15%.

Grow your prospect database and revenue between 1% and 7%.

Seamlessly integrate peer-to-peer shared invitations into your checkout confirmation page.

‌Ice Cream Social is ideal for e-commerce merchants - especially in the CBD space and restaurants utilizing order ahead features. In addition to Square Online, Ice Cream Social is compatible with Magento, BigCommerce, Shopify, WooCommerce, and more. For more information, visit the Ice Cream Social website and book a demo.

‌About TicketSocket

‌TicketSocket provides event organizers and developers worldwide with a customizable white label ticketing, registration, and event management platform. Organizers and vendors alike retain total control of their customers' experience without the time and costs traditionally associated with custom solutions. TicketSocket prioritizes organizations' ownership of their own funds, data, brand, and functionality.

‌‌The company's proprietary plug-in framework, white label tools, and open APIs pioneer a new level of interactivity and customization for event promoters, venues, developers, and other ticketing companies. For more information, visit www.ticketsocket.com .

Media Contact:

Ashley Cline

714-580-0817

[email protected]

SOURCE Ice Cream Social