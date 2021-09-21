Ice Cube Cold Storage & Logistics Announces the Acquisition of the Main Terminal Division of Maritime International, Inc.

FALL RIVER, Mass., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ice Cube Cold Storage & Logistics, New England's #1 choice for temperature-controlled storage, distribution, and eCommerce fulfillment today announced it has completed the acquisition of the Main Terminal Division of Maritime International Inc., located on MacArthur Drive in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

The newly named Ice Cube Cold Storage & Logistics Maritime Terminal is a natural extension to its existing business on the Southcoast of Massachusetts, providing the opportunity for the company to expand and address the Northeast's increasing demand for sophisticated, nimble, and state-of-the-art solutions for cold storage warehousing and distribution.

"The key drivers in the decision to pursue this acquisition included Maritime International Inc's impressive service history, its prime location in New Bedford, Massachusetts -- the nation's #1 fishing port -- and its capabilities for providing rail car and vessel offloading," said Jason Hutchens, President of Ice Cube Cold Storage & Logistics. "We are delighted to welcome the experienced Main Terminal staff to the Ice Cube family, and look forward to working together in our pursuit to offer exceptional services and growth."

The Maritime Terminal will be transformed to provide existing and new customers with an increasingly vast array of services and additional frozen and refrigerated storage space. Additionally, the terminal will provide more logistics solutions on the waterfront through the company's Logistics Division. Ice Cube Cold Storage & Logistics has a history of providing unprecedented service with state-of-the-art technology to some of the most demanding businesses in need of their services. The transformation of the Maritime Terminal will position Ice Cube with the most technology-advanced cold storage and distribution services in the Northeast.

Groundbreaking work underway for a third state-of-the-art Ice Cube Cold Storage & Logistics facility

In addition to the acquisition, Ice Cube Cold Storage & Logistics proudly announces the groundbreaking work and construction underway for a new, 200,000 square foot facility around the corner from its headquarters on the Southcoast of Massachusetts. The new facility, located on the aptly named Innovation Way in the Fall River Industrial Park, is conveniently located just off Route 24.

The expanding need for additional frozen and refrigerated capacity to support existing and new customers who desire to work with Ice Cube drove the decision to expand its capabilities and services. The new facility will focus its services on frozen value-added production, case-picking for distribution, and eCommerce fulfillment services.

