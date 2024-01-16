Ice Cube Honored with Naismith Hall of Fame Award on MLK Day

The Naismith Hall of Fame Ice Cube Impact Award will be Presented Annually While an Exhibit in Cube's Honor is on Display at the Hall of Fame

PHOTOS AVAILABLE HERE

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On MLK Day, legendary artist, actor, basketball enthusiast, and co-founder of the BIG3 professional basketball league, Ice Cube, achieved another milestone in his illustrious career as he was honored with the prestigious Naismith Hall of Fame Award. Adding to his already impressive collection of accolades, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, this latest recognition, The Naismith Hall of Fame Ice Cube Impact Award, highlights Cube's significant impact on professional basketball and his commitment to the community.

Ice Cube achieved another milestone in his illustrious career with the prestigious Naismith Hall of Fame Award Post this Naismith Hall of Fame Ice Cube Impact Award Recap Ice Cube holding the inaugural Naismith Hall of Fame Ice Cube Impact Award

The Naismith Award, named in Cube's honor, will be presented annually to individuals in the basketball community who utilize their platform to make outstanding contributions to basketball and their positive impact on the lives of others in the community. Cube is in the process of appointing a selection committee that he will chair in the coming year's award nominations.

The event's highlight unfolded with the unveiling of the Ice Cube Impact Award Exhibit. Featuring a collection of photographs spanning Cube's life, including images of him in his youth basketball uniform, with NWA, alongside Kobe Bryant, and at the inaugural BIG3 launch press conference, the exhibit showcases Cube's journey and his profound impact on the game and a video featuring Cube discussing his journey and the award's significance adds depth to the exhibit.

John Doleva introduced Nancy Lieberman, who, in turn, introduced Cube as they revealed the exhibit. In an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, Cube shared remarks on this significant honor.

"I am so honored; when you have an award in the hall of fame, people have to take you seriously; it gives you a certain level of credibility," he continues. "I am looking forward to finding finalists who do good work across the country that positively impact the lives of others through basketball, famous or not."

"The Hall of Fame team enjoyed meeting and honoring Ice Cube as we welcomed him to the Hall of Fame family. We look forward to utilizing Cube's platform in both entertainment and basketball to discover and celebrate people in challenged communities nationally who are using basketball as a lever to improve their neighborhoods, and more importantly, help guide young people by reinforcing positive life skills through their love of the game," adds John Doleva, President/CEO of Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Leading up to the special day at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, Cube was warmly greeted by President/CEO John Doleva. The two-day celebration, meticulously organized by the Hall of Fame team, began with a personal tour of the recently $30M renovated Hall of Fame, and a visit to the Kobe Bryant exhibit, which quickly became a cherished memory to Cube and his family.

Immersed in the community of Springfield, Cube, alongside BIG3 Coach and hall of famer Nancy Lieberman, actively participated in a community clinic for children from local organizations. The center court at Hoop Hall buzzed with excitement as Cube and Nancy emphasized the importance of practice and hard work. Children from organizations across the city participated in basketball drills, creating lasting memories. He also personally visited Deberry Elementary School in Springfield, giving the students there an inspirational talk.

In addition to celebrating this momentous occasion, Nancy Lieberman moderated a Q&A session with Ice Cube, engaging with a couple of hundred supporters from the community. The questions ranged from Cube's motivations for starting the BIG3 league to the inspiring story of hiring Nancy Lieberman.

After this, Cube was given the honor of awarding the MVP to Liam McNeeley of Montverde Academy at the 2024 Spalding Hoophall Classic game between two of the best high school basketball programs in the country played by Montverde Academy (FL- winner) and Prolific Prep (CA).

This Naismith Hall of Fame Award marks a personal triumph for Ice Cube and a testament to his enduring legacy in basketball, entertainment, and community engagement. In addition to this award, as a member of NWA, Cube will be honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

About Ice Cube

Ice Cube, a legendary figure in the world of music and entertainment, has proven time and time again that his talents and passions extend far beyond the realm of music and movies. While he initially gained fame as a member of the groundbreaking rap group N.W.A., Ice Cube has since carved out a multifaceted career that spans acting, directing, producing, and even sports ownership. Following N.W.A., Ice Cube pursued a successful solo music career and later established himself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry through his acting roles and contributions to filmmaking, starring in numerous films such as "Boyz n the Hood," "Friday," and "Barbershop." In 2017, he co-founded the BIG3, which aimed to bring an exciting 3-on-3 basketball league to fans, featuring former NBA stars and other professional players. Among Ice Cube's many awards and honors, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of N.W.A. in 2016 and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017. For more information on Ice Cube, visit icecube.com or follow @icecube.

About the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Located in Springfield, Massachusetts, the city where basketball was born, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is an independent non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting, preserving, and celebrating the game of basketball at every level—men and women, amateur and professional players, coaches, and contributors—both domestically and internationally. The Hall of Fame museum is home to more than 400 inductees and over 40,000 square feet of basketball history. Nearly 200,000 people visit the Hall of Fame museum each year to learn about the game, experience the interactive exhibits, and test their skills on the Jerry Colangelo "Court of Dreams." Best known for its annual marquee Enshrinement Ceremony honoring the game's elite, the Hall of Fame also operates over 70 high school and collegiate competitions annually throughout the country and abroad. For more information on the Basketball Hall of Fame organization, its museum and events, visit hoophall.com, follow @hoophall or call 1-877-4HOOPLA.

For more information and to set up interviews with Cube regarding this great honor, please contact:

TreMedia

Tresa Sanders

[email protected]

Daylan Cole

[email protected]

SOURCE BIG3 Basketball LLC