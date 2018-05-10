ICE Cybersecurity Unveils Aeonian Endpoint, Comprehensive Protection for Businesses

SAN DIEGO, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when ransomware attacks occur every 40 seconds, and annual damages are forecasted to hit $11.5 billion, cybercrime poses a greater threat to businesses than ever before. Addressing this issue, San Diego-based ICE Cybersecurity developed Aeonian — a new type of endpoint security protecting people and devices all on one platform.

"We built the tool we all wanted, but didn't have," says Ford Winslow, co-founder and CEO of ICE Cybersecurity. "This is what we wish was installed when our response team arrives at a business that's having a bad day. Aeonian gives us a fighting chance."

Officially unveiled at 2-1-1's Community Information Exchange Summit on April 17th, Aeonian offers an innovative, risk-based approach to endpoint monitoring and reporting that gives users a centralized dashboard comprising all security efforts. Aeonian is designed to be useful and contribute to the larger solution.

"Aeonian isn't about selling endpoints," says Winslow. "It's about helping people. We know better than anyone that cyberattacks can be painful and expensive. Aeonian makes it less painful and less expensive for everyone involved."

Aeonian software was developed with outcome in mind — a distinguishing feature from other security offerings, allowing ICE to provide your business protection and continuity.

"In most businesses, security tools are fragmented and don't cover everything completely," says Winslow. "Attacks come in through the gaps, but not with Aeonian as the center of your system. It encompasses everything, so you get complete coverage."

"Everybody is scared of cyber right now," says Winslow. "What we're doing is building that platform of hope so we can make a difference by offering protection from the bad guys attacking you, your family, and your company."

A complex and perilous cybersecurity landscape calls for comprehensive cybersecurity that manages loss and prepares for data recovery. Start protecting your people, your devices, and your data all in one platform. Aeonian can transform your fragmented landscape of tools into a single cybersecurity strategy that's aligned, practical, and effective.

About ICE Cybersecurity

ICE Cybersecurity is changing the face of technology by bringing safety and risk reduction to the business as a whole. We believe that businesses are better when cybersecurity measures are aligned, practical and effective. Our unique platform and approach yield spectacular results for companies of all sizes.

Media Contact:

Roy Bettle

194845@email4pr.com

858-987-4880

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ice-cybersecurity-unveils-aeonian-endpoint-comprehensive-protection-for-businesses-300646234.html

SOURCE ICE Cybersecurity

Related Links

http://www.icecybersecurity.com

