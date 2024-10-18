Ice Dazzle, the Lab-Grown Diamond Leader, Creates Bespoke Environmentally Sustainable Pendants for NRG x Intel Clout Clash

E-commerce fine jewelry brand offers exquisite diamond jewelry that's produced without the environmental and social toll from mining

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ice Dazzle, the lab-grown diamond leader and e-commerce fine jewelry brand, today announced a collaboration with the esports organization NRG to produce fully custom pendants for NRG's event: NRG x Intel Clout Clash. The pendants were presented as awards to NRG's esports tournament winners in October, 2024. The look of the pendants is based on an Intel inspired CPU computer chip design. Ice Dazzle made the pendants from the finest environmentally sustainable lab-grown diamonds.

NRG Clout Clash Tournament Winner Close-up Image of Ice Dazzle's Intel Pendant Design

"It's a true honor to produce these pendants for Intel and NRG's event," said Ice Dazzle's CEO and founder, Eshan Ravuri. He added, "There is a strong brand alignment. We are enthusiastic about efforts to preserving the environment. Our diamonds shine brilliantly without leaving a mark on the earth."

Ice Dazzle created five custom pendants for the NRG x Intel tournament winners that represent the marvels of chip engineering and honor Intel's ongoing legacy as a tech legend. The designs resonate with Millennials and Gen Z jewelry buyers, who increasingly seek ethical and sustainable products.

Ice Dazzle redefines luxury diamond jewelry with its dedication to sustainable luxury. The brand is passionate about providing the finest jewels for its clients. However, traditional mining for diamonds and gemstones often comes at a high environmental and human cost, which does not sit well with the company's founders who provide exquisite, and ethical high-quality jewelry.

"Ice Dazzle is dedicated to jewelry industry innovation," said Ravuri. "Diamonds are beautiful and can now be created in a lab instead of mining and buying diamonds from questionable sources. We sell only ethical and environmentally conscious goods."

Ravuri explained, "We understand the impact of traditional diamond mining on our planet. The most responsible way to sell diamond jewelry is through a new and different path. Ice Dazzle is a leader in innovative diamond creation technology and follows responsible practices that craft lab-grown diamonds for engagement rings, studs, tennis bracelets, brooches, and diamond drop pendants."

Ice Dazzle's lab-grown diamonds and moissanite are of the highest quality. The scientific process produces results in exquisite diamonds with the same physical, chemical, and optical properties as mined diamonds, yet do not take a toll on the environment or diamond mine workers. With lab grown gems, diamonds are now more affordable, and a better choice for its clients. Customers can buy larger stones for less money.

