ICE First Look at Monthly Mortgage Performance: Delinquencies Rose in September While Foreclosure Activity Remained Muted

The national delinquency rate rose to 3.29% in September, up 12 basis points (BPS) from August and up +13BPS year over year, marking only the second - and largest – annual increase in the past 2.5 years

Despite the rise, the delinquency rate is still 71BPS below the level of pre-pandemic September 2019

Loans 30 days past due rose by 48.8K (+5.1%) – marking the fourth consecutive monthly rise – while the 60-day delinquent population extended its own streak of increases ( +8.7K ; +3.0%) to six months

(+5.1%) – marking the fourth consecutive monthly rise – while the 60-day delinquent population extended its own streak of increases ( ; +3.0%) to six months At the national level, serious delinquencies (90+ days past due) rose by 7K to 455K , but remain 6.7% below September 2019 levels

to , but remain 6.7% below levels While overall delinquencies have risen, the number of loans in active foreclosure fell to 214K in September, its lowest point since March 2022 and some 25% below 2019 pre-pandemic levels

in September, its lowest point since and some 25% below 2019 pre-pandemic levels Foreclosure starts also declined, falling by -20.4% in the month to 25.4K , with completed sales falling by 8% from the month prior

, with completed sales falling by 8% from the month prior Prepay activity (measured as single-month mortality) dropped to 0.45% under continued pressure from seasonal homebuying patterns confounded by interest rates north of 7%, and is down -26% year over year

ATLANTA and NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, reports the following "first look" at September 2023 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.

Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.29%

Month-over-month change: 3.67%

Year-over-year change: 4.27%

Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.40%

Month-over-month change: -0.41%

Year-over-year change: -7.18%

Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 25,000

Month-over-month change -20.45%

Year-over-year change: 4.81%

Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 0.45%

Month-over-month change: -15.51%

Year-over-year change: -25.74%

Foreclosure sales: 6,400

Month-over-month change: -7.52%

Year-over-year change: -6.42%

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,749,000

Month-over-month change: 64,000

Year-over-year change: 96,000

Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 455,000

Month-over-month change: 7,000

Year-over-year change: -132,000

Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 214,000

Month-over-month change: -1,000

Year-over-year change: -13,000

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 1,963,000

Month-over-month change: 64,000

Year-over-year change: 83,000

Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage

Mississippi: 7.92 % Louisiana: 7.40 % Alabama: 5.63 % Indiana: 5.12 % Pennsylvania: 5.04 %

Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage



California: 2.15 % Idaho: 2.13 % Montana: 2.05 % Washington: 2.01 % Colorado: 1.95 %

Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage

Mississippi: 2.16 % Louisiana: 1.85 % Alabama: 1.46 % Arkansas: 1.21 % Georgia: 1.19 %

Top 5 States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current* Percentage

Rhode Island: -9.28 % Alaska: - 6.73 % Connecticut: -4.36 % District of Columbia: -4.16 % New York: -3.99 %

Bottom 5 States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current* Percentage

Idaho: 16.65 % South Dakota: 13.18 % Hawaii: 13.10 % Louisiana: 10.53 % Arizona 8.98 %

*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.

Notes:

Totals are extrapolated based on ICE's McDash loan-level database of mortgage assets.

All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts and sales, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.

The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by November 4, 2023.

For more information about gaining access to ICE's loan-level database, please send an email to [email protected].

