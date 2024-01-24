Ice Hockey Equipment Market is to grow by USD 421.46 million from 2022 to 2027, market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like American Athletic Shoe and Co., Formative Sports & Huashen Rubber Co. Ltd., many more - 17000+ Technavio Reports

The increasing popularity of ice hockey is a key factor driving growth.

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ice Hockey Market is estimated to grow by USD 421.46 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.08%. The market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies are American Athletic Shoe and Co., Formative Sports, Huashen Rubber Co. Ltd., Jackson Ultima Skates, Janletic Sports, Lazerxtech Pvt Ltd., Marty Sports SA, RK Mahajan Exports, Roces Srl, Rubena Sro, Scapa Group plc, STX LLC, True Temper Sports, Vaughn Hockey, Venus Rubbers, BAUER Hockey LLC, GRAF SKATES AG, Sport Maska Inc., Warrior Sports, and Goodworth Sports.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ice Hockey Equipment Market 2023-2027

What are some of the major companies offering?

Formative Sports - The key offerings of the company include Supreme Match Skate, which is designed to boost stride length and maximize top-end speed while playing.

The key offerings of the company include Supreme Match Skate, which is designed to boost stride length and maximize top-end speed while playing.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 67% to the growth during the forecast period. North America, led by the US, commands the highest global share in 2022. This is attributed to robust promotion, particularly by the NHL, and the region's affinity for ice hockey. Video game popularity is anticipated to further drive demand for sports equipment, including ice hockey gear.

Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 421.46 million

What are the driving trends and challenges shaping the growth?

An emerging trend driving growth is technological advancements, especially in response to the increasing demand for specialized ice hockey equipment. Rising material and manufacturing costs present a major obstacle to growth

The increasing popularity of ice hockey is a key factor driving growth. The popularity is growing outside North America, boosting demand for equipment in new regions like Asia. Asian countries with winter seasons are developing ice hockey programs, with the Asia League Ice Hockey as a notable example. Manufacturers are expanding distribution to reach these regions due to rising interest in winter sports.

Which is the fastest growing segment contributing to the growth?

By Type, the market is classified into protective gear, skates, sticks, and others. The growth of the protective gear segment will be significant during the forecast period. Wearing protective equipment reduces the severity of injuries sustained during sport-related impacts and shields the wearer from further harm. The demand for protective equipment is increasing as ice hockey becomes more and more popular worldwide. Consumer interest in sports activities has increased as a result of rising health concerns and obesity, which has increased demand for sports equipment, including ice hockey equipment like protective gear. Additionally, the growth of the global market is being fueled by the rise in the number of tournaments and the resulting rise in demand for protective gear and other ice hockey equipment

