Ice Hockey Equipment Market size to grow by USD 421.46 Million from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing Popularity of Ice Hockey to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ice hockey equipment market is poised to grow by USD 421.46 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 5.08% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a sample report.

Ice Hockey Equipment Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ice Hockey Equipment Market

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our ice hockey equipment market report covers the following areas:

Ice Hockey Equipment Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers- The increasing popularity of ice hockey is a key factor driving market growth.

Major Trends

Technological advancements are major trends in the market. Ice hockey players require more and more specialized gear. Players can choose from a variety of personalization options, including personalized graphics, colors, and sizes. For instance, producers are developing new lightweight composite materials for sticks as well as new shock-absorbing foam for helmets. The providers' primary objective was to develop full-face helmets capable of successfully defending the athlete's head and face. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges-

The increasing cost of material and manufacturing is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Ice hockey equipment must be made with cutting-edge materials like Kevlar, carbon fiber, and polymers, especially for protective gear like helmets, pads, and gloves. These materials can be expensive to produce and obtain, and the expense is typically passed on to the consumer. Manufacturers may struggle to maintain consumer brand loyalty and may need to increase their R&D expenditures. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

Ice Hockey Equipment Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The ice Hockey Equipment Market is segmented as below:

Type

Protective Gear



Skates



Sticks



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

The market share growth by the protective gear segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is due to the rising number of head and mouth injuries sustained during games. The demand for protective gear is increasing as ice hockey becomes more and more popular around the world. Consumer interest in sports activities has increased due to the increase in health problems and obesity. As a result, it has increased the demand for sports equipment including ice hockey equipment. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Ice Hockey Equipment Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 companies operating in the Ice Hockey Equipment Market, including some of the companies such as American Athletic Shoe and Co., Formative Sports, Huashen Rubber Co. Ltd., Jackson Ultima Skates, Janletic Sports, Lazerxtech Pvt Ltd., Marty Sports SA, RK Mahajan Exports, Roces Srl, Rubena Sro, Scapa Group plc, STX LLC, True Temper Sports, Vaughn Hockey, Venus Rubbers, BAUER Hockey LLC, GRAF SKATES AG, Sport Maska Inc., Warrior Sports, and Goodworth Sports. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Ice Hockey Equipment Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Ice Hockey Equipment Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist ice hockey equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ice hockey equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ice hockey equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ice hockey equipment market companies

Ice Hockey Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 421.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 67% Key countries Canada, US, Finland, Russia, and Sweden Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Athletic Shoe and Co., Formative Sports, Huashen Rubber Co. Ltd., Jackson Ultima Skates, Janletic Sports, Lazerxtech Pvt Ltd., Marty Sports SA, RK Mahajan Exports, Roces Srl, Rubena Sro, Scapa Group plc, STX LLC, True Temper Sports, Vaughn Hockey, Venus Rubbers, BAUER Hockey LLC, GRAF SKATES AG, Sport Maska Inc., Warrior Sports, and Goodworth Sports Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

