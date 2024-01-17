Ice Industries' Tradition of Excellence Reinforced by Additional Contract with First Solar

News provided by

Ice Industries, Inc.

17 Jan, 2024, 16:00 ET

Latest company growth announced while exhibiting at the January 2024 Intersolar showcase in San Diego, CA.

SYLVANIA, Ohio, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its commitment to excellence as a supplier, Ice Industries (Ice) has been awarded an additional long-term contract supplying solar panel components to First Solar, Inc. (FSLR), the largest US-headquartered photovoltaic (PV) solar manufacturer. Under the agreement, Ice expects to invest up to $9.8 million in a new facility in Louisiana to exclusively supply steel back rails for solar modules produced by First Solar's new vertically integrated manufacturing facility in Iberia Parish, which is expected to start commercial shipments by the first half of 2026.

The new Ice facility in Louisiana is expected to create up to 110 new jobs and is the company's second roll forming facility dedicated to supplying First Solar with high quality back rails for its Series 7 modules. In 2022, Ice established its Bowling Green, Ohio facility, representing an investment of $9 million and the creation of 120 new jobs, to supply First Solar's manufacturing footprint in Lake Township, Ohio with back rails made with 100% American steel.

"First Solar already sets the bar for domestic supply chains in the solar industry, as we produce our Series 7 modules with 100% US-made glass and steel and source the majority of our components from our network of domestic suppliers," said Mike Koralewski, chief supply chain officer, First Solar. "And as we scale, our supply chains must scale with us, supporting our expansion in Louisiana and Alabama while also supplementing the impact of investments by creating jobs and economic value. We are pleased to extend our partnership with Ice, bringing additional investment and jobs to Louisiana."

Ice currently plans to initiate production in the first half of 2025.  A comprehensive site selection process is currently underway.

"We very much appreciate this vote of confidence, allowing Ice to again partner with First Solar, a great American company, and a leader in the global solar industry.  We are excited to make yet another considerable investment in capital and people, while continuing to grow our presence in this exciting market. Both companies share the goal of showcasing technological and manufacturing expertise to meet the world's growing demand for alternative energy sources," stated Howard Ice, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ice Industries.

Ice Industries has participated in the clean energy market for many years, having supplied high volumes of various balance of system components for multiple utility-scale solar farms throughout the U.S.

About Ice Industries
Ice Industries, Inc. is a world-class supplier with a broad range of capabilities including: deep draw metal stamping; CNC machining; MIG, TIG, and resistance welding; assembly; rolled and welded pressure vessels, large format enclosures, high volume blanking, automated roll forming, and powder coating. Customers are assured of both company stability and quality performance through a diversified customer base serving markets including HVAC-R, automotive, commercial and heavy truck, alternative energy, filtration, fire & safety, furniture, healthcare, and off-highway vehicles. Facilities are distributed throughout the central manufacturing corridor, with locations in Mason, Toledo, and Bowling Green, Ohio; Grenada, Mississippi; and Apodaca/Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Ice's production facilities are ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and TS 19649 certified. Ice works with companies that require the highest levels of quality and delivery, and those who are in need of localization or de-integration of their stamping operations. Further information can be obtained on the Ice website at http://www.iceindustries.com.

Contact:
Jim Zawodny
Director of Sales
***@iceindustries.com
419-842-3626

PRLog ID: www.prlog.org/13002826

SOURCE Ice Industries, Inc.

