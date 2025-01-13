Ice Miller Welcomes Lauded Public and Private Real Estate Trailblazer

Former Faegre Drinker Partner Previously Led Department of Transportation's Federal Railroad Administration

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The national law firm of Ice Miller is pleased to announce the addition of highly regarded and deeply experienced real estate and public infrastructure lawyer Juan D. Reyes III to its ranks, bolstering the firm's already multifaceted real estate and infrastructure practice. Resident in Ice Miller's midtown New York office and bringing to bear leadership experience in both the private and public spheres, Reyes in uniquely positioned to support clients navigating land use, development, finance, and permitting opportunities and challenges in today's volatile real estate market. Boasting deep and broad experience in large-scale urban and rural municipal development, historic preservation, and the private sector, he leverages his extensive knowledge of federal, state, and municipal regulations to advance clients' goals regarding zoning, planning, landmark and building code matters, and governmental funding and approvals.

Reyes is also part of a highly skilled, multi-disciplinary group of Ice Miller private equity lawyers in the firm's New York office, working closely with his clients to guide them through all stages of the investment cycle and utilizing his knowledge and innovative ideas to leverage and execute tailored strategies for success. Reyes' transactional experience traverses many industries, including real estate development, construction, transportation development, and all types of financing for these projects.

Reyes previously served as acting head and chief counsel of the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) and senior advisor and counsel to the Build America Bureau of the U.S. Department of Transportation from 2017–19. During this time, he oversaw the FRA's 950-member staff and the agency's $3 billion budget and served as the principal legal advisor to the FRA on all U.S. passenger and freight rail matters, including safety regulations, legislation, research, and development.

"Juan is a powerhouse in the real estate world and highly regarded among his peers," asserted Ice Miller Chief Managing Partner Michael Millikan. "There aren't many comparisons in the market to his blend of insight into the public and private real estate worlds and the leadership positions he has held on every front. We're excited by the opportunities his addition affords our present and future client base in New York and across the country."

In his role as chief counsel of the FRA, Reyes supported multi-billion dollar U.S. rail upgrades, including the $24 billion Northeast corridor improvement project, the Hudson Tunnel Environmental Impact Statements, development of federally funded Amtrak stations in major cities throughout the country, Chicago's billion dollar Chicago Region Environmental and Transportation Efficiency (CREATE) project, and the development of a successful strategic plan to mandate the implementation of Positive Train Control (PTC) on 41 railroads. Juan developed regulations for Elon Musk's proposed "Hyperloop" and "Electric Skate" technologies, along with high-speed rail projects in Texas, Florida, California, and the Northeast.

Reyes also served on the Department of Transportation's internal committee for autonomous and electric vehicles and emerging technology rulemaking, the White House Committee on 5G technology, the Northeast Corridor Commission, the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) Streamlining committee, the Regulatory Reform Task Force, and the Board of Union Station, and was instrumental in forming the Non-Traditional Technology (NETT) Council.

His work as senior advisor and counsel to the Build America Bureau included advising on Private Activity Bonds (PABs), Railroad Rehabilitation & Improvement Financing (RRIF) loans, Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) loans, and funding for all modes of transportation. Reyes was a final decisionmaker for federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation as a member of the Credit and Finance Council, and he also served on the senior review team (SRT) at the U.S. Department of Transportation which awarded all of the Infrastructure For Rebuilding America (INFRA) and Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD, formerly TIGER) grants.

"Juan's pedigree and legacy in our industry is not just impressive on paper, but will prove invaluable to our clients in action," said Ice Miller Real Estate Practice Group Leader Aaron Dixon. "Having sat at multiple and diverse seats at the 'real estate' table, he brings a panoramic perspective that will help provide crucial insight into the complex issues our clients face."

Reyes' clientele includes residential and commercial developers, REITS and investment funds, national retailers, not-for-profit institutions, corporations, educational institutions, restaurants, and entertainment facilities. He also works closely with New York City's legislative leaders, city agencies, and administrative departments to assist clients navigating regulatory and discretionary governmental approvals. He has obtained variances, rezonings, landmarks, special permits, and Department of Buildings approvals throughout New York City and, in particular, Manhattan.

