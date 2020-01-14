Ice Mobility Acquires Assets of Mobileistic, a leading distributor and manufacturer of mobile device accessories

Key members of the Mobileistic team will join Ice Technologies, which will operate as Ice Accessories and will share Ice Mobility's headquarters in Lincolnshire, Illinois. As part of the transaction, Ice Accessories will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Ice Mobility, and Mobileistic's current owners will no longer own any portion of the business going forward.

Ice Mobility offers broad distribution and third-party logistics services, coupled with a reverse logistics center of excellence, delivering end-to-end solutions that are creative, flexible and specialized for manufacturers, wireless carriers and retailers.

"We are thrilled to expand Ice's offering to include One Box phone and quality accessory solutions to our wireless retailers. It's a highly desired product and service bundle," said John Mitchell, President, Ice Mobility.

"This new business makes Ice even stronger in many ways: financially, in the new products and services we now offer our customers, and in our growing team's capabilities," said Mike Magner, CFO of Ice.

"We are entering the accessory space for three reasons: our customers asked for it, this is a great product, and the expertise and fit of the team joining Ice" commented Ice's CEO, Mike Mohr. "We are excited about our unique product and services offerings, and this next stage in Ice's support of the wireless industry."

About Ice Mobility

Ice Mobility is a proven world-class wireless technology supply chain solutions leader. While supporting a diverse portfolio of industries and products, we remain at the forefront of 5G's massive device connectivity potential and the acceleration of IoT initiatives, applications, and market opportunities. Our flexibility and supply chain expertise translates well for companies forming IoT solutions through multiple partnerships needing an agnostic agile supplier to handle logistics. Our broad distribution and 3PL services, our offer of both wireless handsets and accessories, coupled with our reverse logistics center of excellence, allow us to provide unique end-to-end solutions that are creative, flexible and customized for manufacturers, carriers and retailers. To learn more visit www.icemobility.com.

About Mobileistic

Mobileistic is a privately held accessories distribution company founded by wireless industry veterans who embrace the constantly evolving nature of the industry. Mobileistic has been acquired by Ice Technologies LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ice Services LLC doing business as Ice Mobility. The new accessory were been built to adapt to the varying requirements of its customers over the years, with its latest iteration being a focus on revamping its house-brand accessories, mworks! and ImpactGel Electronics, to bring quality products at attractive prices to market. To learn more, visit www.iceaccessories.com.

About mworks!

mworks! is the premier choice when it comes to mobile device accessories. Under its sub-brands, it provides the best products to fit consumer needs, with an unmatched level of quality. Consumers enjoy great deals with our long-lasting and dependable cords, chargers, cases and more. As technology continues to advance, mworks! will be at the forefront providing the products you'll need for years to come. To learn more, visit www.iceaccessories.com.

About ImpactGel Electronics

ImpactGel is one of the most powerful shock-absorbing materials available in the market today. We've developed mobile cases using patented ImpactGel Technology to provide the most secure protection, and peace of mind that your device is safe from drop damage. There's no case that can protect as well as ImpactGel. To learn more, visit www.iceaccessories.com.

