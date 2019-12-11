Ice Mobility Joins Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program to Expand Customer Reach

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ice Mobility, a world-class technology supply chain solutions leader on the forefront of 5G device connectivity and IoT applications, today announced that it has joined the Qualcomm ® Smart Cities Accelerator Program from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. The program connects cities, municipalities, government agencies and enterprises with end-to-end smart city solutions.

Ice Mobility offers broad distribution and third party logistic services, coupled with a reverse logistics center of excellence, delivering end-to-end solutions which are creative, flexible and specialized for manufacturers, wireless carriers and retailers.

Ice Mobility's proprietary ClearIce™ IoT Technology platform enables optimized inventory solutions, so customers achieve higher volume in stock rates with minimal investment, and as a result increase productivity, connectivity, security and safety with their in-store unit sales and profits.

"Smart City deployments require nimble solutions," said John Mitchell, President, Ice Mobility. "Working with Qualcomm Technologies to get these nimble solutions to a wider audience makes for an ideal collaboration."

"The Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program is a central hub for Smart Cities solution providers, and we are excited to work with Ice Mobility as the world moves to 5G," said Sanjeet Pandit, senior director, business development and head of Smart Cities, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Ice Mobility is a proven world-class wireless technology supply chain solutions leader. While supporting a diverse portfolio of industries and products, we remain at the forefront of 5G's massive device connectivity potential and the acceleration of IoT initiatives, applications, and market opportunities. Our flexible supply chain expertise translates well for companies forming IoT solutions through multiple partnerships needing an agnostic agile supplier to handle logistics. Our broad distribution and 3PL services, coupled with our reverse logistics center of excellence, allows us to provide end-to-end solutions which are creative, flexible and specialized for manufacturers, carriers and retailers. www.icemobility.com

Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

The Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program is a program of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Ice Mobility and Clear Ice Technology are trademarks of Ice Services, Inc.

