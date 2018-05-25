Ice Mobility Names Operations Supplier Partner of the Year: Powerlink Electric, Inc.

Ice Mobility values its partnerships and supplier relationships as these teams have assisted Ice in achieving phenomenal growth since first launching their logistic services suite in 2014. Almost since Ice Mobility began, Powerlink Electric, Inc. has played a critical role in supporting Ice Mobility's growth and expansion supporting the world class facility.

"Ice Mobility considers all of our Supplier Partners to be critical elements to our success," said Stasie Moore, Director of Forward Warehouse Operations at Ice Mobility. "Without hesitation, we nominated Powerlink Electric, Inc. as our Supplier Partner of the year for several reasons: they are available and responsive to our requests, they suggest other suppliers if they are not able to complete specific projects on our behalf, communicating with them is always very easy and collaborative and they have consistently met or beat our project schedules."

"We are very pleased and distinguished to receive the supplier partner of the year award," said Douglas Pantle, CEO of Powerlink Electric, Inc. "Ice Mobility has been a great partner who we look forward to growing with. We look forward to the future and what is means for both companies to grow and prosper together. We are very honored to be affiliated with such a great company and great people to work with."

ABOUT ICE MOBILITY

Ice Mobility is a Global Supply Chain Solution provider specializing in planning, inventory performance management and category management for 3rd party logistics, reverse logistics and distribution fulfillment. Ice Mobility specializes in innovating solutions and managing a wide array of wireless and technology devices and accessories.

ABOUT POWERLINK ELECTRIC, INC.

Powerlink Electric, Inc. is a full service electrical and technology company that provides services throughout the Chicagoland area, including southern Wisconsin and northern Indiana. Offering a variety of services to the commercial, industrial and high-end residential markets gives Powerlink Electric, Inc. the ability to effectively address all of our customers' needs ranging from emergency service calls to long-term construction and remodeling projects.

