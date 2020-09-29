Ice911 Research Changes its Name to Arctic Ice Project

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ice911 Research, a climate restoration nonprofit, announced today the launch of a new brand identity. The organization will now be known as Arctic Ice Project (www.ArcticIceProject.org).

Arctic Ice Project team members setting up climate research equipment in Utqiaġvik, Alaska, USA

Arctic Ice Project more clearly brings the organization name into alignment with its mission, philosophy, and commitment to restoring the Earth's natural heat shield. This new identity will help the nonprofit accomplish significant growth objectives, including expanding its technical work, developing new strategic partnerships, and increasing major donor participation on a global scale.



"As our work has grown internationally over the past several years, we've found that our prior name was a bit confusing to our global partners and collaborators," said Tom Light, Executive Director of Arctic Ice Project. "After some thoughtful team discussions, in-depth research, and feedback from many of our long-time supporters, we landed on a name that clearly tells the world what we're focused on."

Light continued, "Our audacious mission really is a moonshot project to safely slow climate change and buy time to transition from a carbon economy. The health of the Arctic is vital to preserving the Earth's environments and ecosystems, and restoring its ice reflectivity may be the single safest lever we have to slowing climate devastation."

Arctic Ice Project CTO and founder Dr. Leslie Field said, "Now is a great time to strengthen our identity as we work with more and more technical collaborators around the globe and partner with world-class supporters."

The new name is effective immediately.

About Arctic Ice Project

Arctic Ice Project (formerly Ice911 Research) is the most studied ice restoration effort in the world. As a 501(c)(3) climate restoration non-profit organization, we're developing a localized, safe technique to improve ice reflectivity, increase the Earth's planetary albedo, and slow the rate of global warming. Our technology represents an opportunity to buy up to 15 more years for our planet to decarbonize. Find out more at www.ArcticIceProject.org , Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

